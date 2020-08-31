Council rubbish plan

Whanganui District Council will have a draft Waste Management and Minimisation Plan ready for consultation toward the end of the year, its waste adviser Stuart Hylton says. The plan will include rural rubbish bag and bin collection services, and possible council-run kerbside collection.

Man in court after fire

A 60-year-old man has appeared in court after a house fire in Plymouth St, Whanganui, last week. The man appeared in Whanganui District Court on Saturday on charges of wilfully setting fire to property and possession of cannabis, a police spokesperson said. He is due to reappear on September 15.

Board appointments

Jock Lee of Castlecliff and Kahureremoa Aki of Whanganui have been appointed to Te Puwaha Governance Board to reflect community interests in the Whanganui port revitalisation project. Both appointees are passionate about upholding hapu, iwi and community values through Tupua te Kawa, which guides all decision making in respect of the Whanganui River. Te Puwaha is a collaborative effort involving Whanganui Iwi, Whanganui District Council, Horizons Regional Council, Q-West Boat Builders and Whanganui District Employment Training Trust.

Man flown to hospital

The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter transported a 23-year-old man to Whanganui Hospital after he suffered a deep laceration from falling through a glass door on Sunday morning. The man was treated by road ambulance paramedics and the helicopter's intensive care paramedic at the scene before being flown to Whanganui where, after further assessment, it was decided he needed specialist surgery. The patient was then loaded back into the helicopter and flown to Wellington Hospital.

Advertisement

Correction

The New Zealand Masters Games Whanganui 2021 will be launched on September 11. The event is not open to the public.

News on the go

Find us on Facebook

Don't forget to check out the Whanganui Chronicle's Facebook page for breaking news, community info and local events. Plus we'll keep you updated with the best stories from our team of local journalists.