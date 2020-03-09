The rural refuse site on the intersection of State Highway 4 and Kaiwhaiki Rd near Upokongaro has quickly become an unnecessary eyesore, local farmers say.

Andrew Horrocks, who owns the land directly behind the site, says he wasn't informed of the construction of the site close to two years ago, and only found out when he stumbled across workers building it.

"All the rural dump sites are a disaster, but the thing that sticks out about this one is the fact that it's right next to the main highway into town, the Mountain to Sea trail."

Horrocks said the site remained in a constant state of overflow, thanks in part to city dwellers driving out to the area and dumping their household waste there.

But Whanganui District Council says it is now addressing the problem and that it hadn't anticipated the level of fly-tipping.

In a written statement it said rural bins had been supplied to meet the needs of residents in locations where they were not able to access weekly rubbish collection.

"We have been assessing the way these sites are managed and are now rolling out steps to clear our rural bins in a thorough and timely way.

"The type and level of service we provide into the future will be looked at as part of a review of our solid waste strategy.

"The main issue here is with the illegal dumping of rubbish, or "fly-tipping" which has grown to a level that was probably not anticipated when the bins were first installed."

Items such as fridges and mattresses have been found, along with piles of other untagged bags.

Correctly stickered rubbish bags are only permitted to be dumped between 4pm Tuesday and 8am Wednesday, but despite this the site is full to bursting within days of a collection.

"Imagine having a massive pile of rubbish on the roundabout at airport corner. No one would stand for it. This is on the same stretch of state highway," Horrocks said.

Bruce Stone, who can see the site from his dining room window, says people from kilometres away are using the site, and rubbish is blowing out across neighbouring paddocks.

"People just swing around the corner off the highway, dump whatever they want, and drive off again. Sometimes they don't even bother to stop. They just open a door and out it goes."

Rubbish is clearly visible from State Highway 4 Photo / Supplied

Horrocks says it's not just local farmers who are impacted.

"This corner has a lot of traffic. It's a meeting point for the local marae, and cars can be parked along here when there's a tangi. Now we have rats running around all over the place, and rubbish that hasn't been properly collected. It's not a good look at all."

The council said fly-tipping was a problem affecting many communities and councils throughout New Zealand and it was working on initiatives to address it.

"We recently increased our litter infringement fee from $100 to $400 and we have introduced the new Snap Send Solve smartphone app to make it fast and easy for members of the public to report issues to the council using photos."

People can report illegal dumping to council by phoning 06 349 0001, using the Snap Send Solve app, or at the council's website.