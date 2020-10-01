Last Friday's Lisa Cole-trained Dairymaster Wanganui Cup winner Big Time Lantao is seeking to maintain her unbeaten four race 520m record at Hatrick this evening.

Doing everything right after hopping away smartly from the one-trap in the Group 1 feature saw Big Time Lantao leading her rivals throughout in the $30,000 race.

She receives a tougher draw for this evening's feature 520m event (race 9), being required to exit from trap-six.

"Lantao doesn't run any time, but she does everything right in her races," Brendon Cole said.

She completed her Friday assignment in 30.51s, while her best 520m winning time is 30.29s.

Kennelmate Big Time Brie was forced to race wide after jumping from trap-eight in the Wanganui Cup and the effort told over the concluding stages as she battled during the run home.

She is likely to relish racing from the one-trap this evening from where the holder of a tidy 30.03s best 520m clock can be expected to contest the pace throughout.

Miss Potential delivered a huge Wanganui Cup effort when she finished powerfully along the rail to claim her third placing just a half length behind Big Time Lantao.

The task for the Gary and Sandra Fredrickson trained girl is a tad harder from her seven-trap draw this evening.

The potential booster to the exotic dividends in this event is another Cole prepared runner in Big Time Jimmy, who is likely to appreciate racing from trap-two here.

Trojan Hoarse claimed his 50th career victory in last Friday's feature 305m dash, thumping his younger rivals by a comfortable five-length margin in 17.49s for Cole.

He used his vast racing experience (117 races) to dictate the pace last week and he is poised to do likewise again this evening despite drawing poorly in trap-five.

On the other paw, his kennelmate Big Time Jonnie is an up and coming sprinter who gamely chased home Trojan Hoarse last week. His claims can never be lightly discounted.

Securing the draw advantage via the ace-trap for this open class dash is Tuesday's bold 23.82s Manawatū 410m winner Big Time Gwyn. She can use her draw to her benefit.

A couple of other Cole-prepared sprinters can sneak onto the postrace podium; Big Time Billie (trap 2) and Big Time Kevin (trap 8) at least hold minor place claims.