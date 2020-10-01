

Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV have missed the Quadrangular Rugby Tournament final for the first time in three seasons after Christ's College pulled away in the first half to run out 40-22 winners on Tuesday.

The 94th edition of the prestigious tournament was held at Nelson College, with Collegiate facing the Christchurch-based school in the opening round per the rules of facing the opponent you didn't play in 2019.

Christ's, with a 9-4 record in 2020, had only just missed the semifinals of the Crusaders Championship 1st XV competition after being deadlocked with Rangiora High School, who went through by virtue of narrowly winning the round robin match between the two.

Therefore the Cantabrians were determined to claim some silverware after previously winning the Quadrangular in 2018, and after trailing Collegiate 3-0 following a penalty in front of the posts, they scored two converted tries to lead 14-3.

Collegiate replied through a converted try by winner Koby Lee, but two more converted tries from Christ's had them in the driver's seat at 28-10 by halftime.

Another seven-pointer extended Christ's advantage virtually out of reach at 35-10, although Collegiate scored through their captain and first-five Harry Godfrey.

Needing quick points, Collegiate were stung by an intercept from Christ's to make the game safe at 40-15, although Godfrey would get another try so the second half scoreline finished tied.

Christ's therefore went onto the 12.30pm major final on Thursday against hosts and defending champions Nelson College, who just saw off Wellington College 29-26 in the other Tuesday game.

Collegiate and Wellington meet in the 11am minor final.