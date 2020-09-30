Hometown sisters Tara and Sera Raj etched their names further into the history books with outstanding performances in the Wanganui Golf Open.

Older sibling Tara, 17, claimed her fifth Wanganui Women's Open and Liam Finlayson from Feilding took home the men's silverware at the Ricoh Wanganui Open at the Wanganui Golf Club's Belmont course on Sunday. Finlayson won the men's title last year.

Meanwhile, Raj's 13-year-old sister Sera added to the family celebrations by finishing fourth in the women's division and snatching her second career hole-in-one.

Sera Raj. Sybil Green tournament during the interprovincial quadrangular event at Wanganui Golf Club. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Raj shot her ace on the par 3 7th at Belmont on Sunday. Her first ace came in the Taupō Junior Masters Tournament in 2018 when just 11. She now has double bragging rights over her more illustrious golfing sibling who has yet to ace a hole.

Despite the atrocious weather conditions on the day, some of the best players from throughout the Central Districts teed off in the 36-hole classic.

Major sponsor Stu Thornton with Ricoh Wanganui Open women's open winner Tara Raj and men's winner Liam Finlayson.

The Open is usually staged earlier in the year but like everything else was affected by the Covid-19 lock-down.

Raj out together a round of 80 in the morning session which meant she did not have the clubhouse lead after the first round. But the New Zealand rep showed her true ability with a near faultless 73 for the 18 holes in the afternoon round.

Her two-round total of 153 was seven shots clear of second place-getter, Casey Chettleburgh (Palmerston North), with Manawatū's Lisa Herbert third (79-82 - 161).

Raj's younger sister Sera showed her game is developing very well. Her fourth placing came on the back of two-round total of 175 (91-84).

Finlayson headed a very strong men's field. His rounds of 68 and 73 gave him a one over par total of 141. Two shots further back was Whanganui's Riki Kauika who shot a morning round of 71 and coupled that with a second round 72 for a combined 36-hole total of 143.

Third place went to Manawatū's Trent Munn. His 75 was five over the card in the first round but be defied the worsening afternoon conditions with a one-under 69 for a combined total of 144.