Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV's tandem of first-five Harry Godfrey and halfback Adam Lennox are the only schoolboys from a Heartland union chosen among 50 players for the 2020 NZ Barbarians Under 18 squad.

After regional development camps next week, the players will travel to Hamilton to split into Andy Haden XV vs Alan Whetton XV squads, teams named after the All Black legends, for a one-off match on October 9.

Twenty-nine schools from 12 unions are represented. Skipper Godfrey and Lennox played key roles in Collegiate finishing third in the truncated Central North Island 1st XV season.

Meanwhile, the Manawatu Cyclones will feel a lot more confident going into their away Farah Palmer Cup game with the Wellington Pride on Friday afternoon after a convincing 88-0 thrashing of Tasman in Palmerston North on Sunday morning.

WRFU development officer Sosoli Talawadua scored two of her team's 14 tries at prop. Fullback Selica Winiata had a 23-point haul from a try and nine conversions. Kickoff against Wellington is 4.35pm, live on Sky Sport 1.