It sure is an action packed 12-race Hatrick card this evening highlighted by the running of the $30,000 Dairymaster Wanganui Cup.

Supporting the Group 1 520m feature event is the $15,000 Uhlenberg Haulage Wanganui Stayers over the extreme 755m distance at Group 2 level.

The balance of the card offers enhanced stake money, ensuring strong, competitive fields throughout the evening.

Four 520m heats decided the final Wanganui Cup field, which is headed by last year's winner, the Lisa Cole prepared Bigtime Cooper, who returned the equal quickest heat time when posting 30.42s.

He wore the green racing vest (trap-6) last year and he will be seeking to again dictate terms to his rivals by using his searing early pace from the same trap.

"Cooper blasted away from the six last year and we reckon he can do the same again. If he does, then others have to chase him down," advised Brendon Cole.

Cole has qualified another three finalists including Big Time Maple who also completed her heat assignment in 30.42s. "She is very well and she can bring it home strongly," said Cole.

Big Time Lantao has drawn perfectly in the one-trap and the 30.48s heat winner owns sufficient pace to hold down the rail as Cole suggests. "She can deliver consistent sectionals from her good draw."

Big Time Brie completes the Cole representation and she has drawn ideally out in trap-eight. "She will maintain a straight line from out there and can capitalize if others inside her get involved in any jostling," Cole said.

Gary and Sandra Fredrickson produced Miss Potential to win her heat in 30.54s. Obviously she needs to shave a few tenths of her heat time in this line-up.

Canterbury prepared greyhounds complete the field including the pair of chasers from the Craig Roberts kennels. The recent NZ Derby winner Leonard Bale is a likely improver following his track debut three-length heat second to Big Time Maple.

Oster Bale has previously proven competitive around Hatrick, although he has to contend with his rough five-trap draw.

Ozzie is a proven Group 1 performer for his young conditioner Daniel Lane. He is perhaps the forgotten dog in this field, especially from his handy two-trap draw.

Three compelling 755m heats sorted out the Wanganui Stayers field. All heats saw stayers set up huge race leads prior to compounding at the business end.

It has been a long time since Cambridge breeder and trainer Arch Lawrence has lined-up a stayer at Group race level.