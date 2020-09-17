High-quality greyhound action is assured at the Hatrick Raceway this evening with heats for two Group races deciding the finalists for next Friday's rich deciders.

The first two finishers from the four 520m heats for the Dairymaster Wanganui Cup will return to contest the $30,000 final.

Big Time Brie must use her known early pace in the first heat (race 6) to advance for her conditioner Lisa Cole. She is capable of leading her rivals all the way.

Kennelmate Big Time Harley is likely to be sighted doing his best work at the business end, as well as the Craig Roberts-trained Canterbury visitor Uthor Bale.

Diddelee is better than his current form line indicates and the qualifying claims held by the Angela Turnwald-prepared dual Group 1 winner cannot be lightly dismissed.

Bigtime Cooper owns slick early pace and can dictate terms to his heat opponents in the second heat (race 7) by using that asset for Cole.

The Turnwald-trained Emgrand Park owns both pace and strength, while the Cole-prepared Big Time Jackson and Big Time Vegas are likely to be sighted racing handy to the pace.

Roberts has accepted with Oster Bale in this heat and he is presented with swooping claims from his eight-trap draw.

Last Thursday's strong New Zealand Derby winner Leonard Bale makes his Hatrick track debut outing in the third heat (race 8) for Roberts. He is in superb current form.

Zipping Sasha secures the draw advantage via trap-one for Turnwald. She is talented enough to effectively use the ace.

Making his return to Hatrick is the Sam Lozell conditioned He's All Shine as last season's Group 1 Spion Rose winner looks to build on his proven track form.

Big Time Maple and Big Time Seth are both capable of claiming final field positions for Cole.

Cole mentored Big Time Elsa to win the recent New Zealand Oaks final and she holds sound-looking qualifying claims in the final heat (race 9).

Big Time Lantao stylishly won last Friday's open-class 520m event and can be expected to enjoy racing from the ace-trap here. Kennelmate Big Time Pluto holds upset claims here.

Young Canterbury trainer Daniel Lane has his team firing and there will be enough support for his track debut charge Ozzie to say that he can make his presence felt here.

The stayers are also on action, contesting their three heats for the $15,000 Uhlenberg Haulage Wanganui Stayers at Group 2 level over the demanding 755m journey.

Leading heat prospects for each heat include Emgrand Rose (race 3) for Turnwald, the Cole-trained Nova Willow (race 4), and the Lozell-prepared Shaynee will be warmly favoured to take out her heat (race 5).