The same quinella from last Friday's open-class 520m race is likely to be delivered again in this evening's main 520m event (race 9) as Big Time Brie again matches her paws against Big Time Elsa.

Big Time Brie cruised to her bold 30.13s win, holding a 4.5-length margin over her kennel mate. She then backed that up with an equally tidy 25.81s Tuesday 457m win at the Manawatū Raceway.

Big Time Elsa, who two weeks ago out finished Big Time Brie to win the $45,000 New Zealand Oaks, suffered from a traffic-impeded racing passage on Tuesday.

The Lisa Cole assault on the race extends to five other contenders, with another NZ Oaks finalist Big Time Maple holding stake claims.

Looking to gatecrash a potential Cole post-race podium clean sweep is the Angela Turnwald-prepared Zipping Sarah who makes her return to Hatrick after delivering a competitive pair of recent Manawatū 457m races.

It's also looming as the same quinella scenario in the open class 305m sprint (race 8) again with Cole-prepared sprinters.

Big Time Jonie scampered to his 17.42s win last Friday, while Big Time Fairy chased him home 3.25 lengths astern.

This evening's box draw can see that result being reversed with Fairy, who was a stylish 23.40s Tuesday 410m Manawatū winner, has been allocated the ace-trap to hop away from, while Jonie will be loaded away into trap six.

It is shaping up as a big weekend for the Cole kennels as they celebrate their outstanding training achievements from the recently completed Covid-19 ravaged 2019/20 racing season.

There will be no Greyhound Racing NZ annual national awards function for the past season because of the impact of coronavirus.

However, a number of last season's high-flyers will be acknowledged at a function hosted by the Palmerston GRC tomorrow evening.

Included will be recognition of the record-breaking 925m winners the Cole kennel trained; 29 of those wins were delivered by the kennel-sprinting star Trojan Hoarse.

Trojan Hoarse will be awarded the 2019/20 NZ Sprinter of the Year and the 2019/20 New Zealand Bred Greyhound of the Year titles.

His biggest win during the season came in the $15,000 Wanganui Toyota Dash For Cash over 305m at Group 2 level. After consistent races throughout the season, Trojan Hoarse is also a finalist for the overall 2019/20 New Zealand Greyhound of the Year award for the second consecutive year.

Buddy Boom, Dyna Dave and Pinny Mack are the other finalists for the national award.