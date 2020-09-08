Finals night of Netball Whanganui's Premier competition was always going to be thrilling, and the four teams who took the court certainly lived up to expectations.

After an unbeaten inaugural season in the lead-up to the final, Whanganui High School Old Girls came out firing from the starting whistle. Champions of 2019 Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau A1 took time to settle but managed to overcome their nerves to lead at the quarter-time break 15-12.

Kaierau's connections consolidated in the second quarter as they increased their lead to 28-19 at halftime. Coach Walter Edmonds was particularly impressed with their defensive unit.

"We applied sustained pressure forcing a number of turnovers and picking up scraps all game, which allowed for us to continue to supply ball to our shooters."

Advertisement

At halftime Old Girls made a change, bringing Catherine Nauga on to play goal keep which added an extra spark to their defence, lifting the team as they rallied for a comeback. Old Girls won the third quarter, with the score favouring Kaierau 37-32 at the break.

Seasoned finalists Kaierau maintained their composure, playing smart netball in the attack end, opening the ball up for shooters Rebekah Alabaster and Te Reo Paki. Alabaster created plenty of space in the circle with strong drives along the baseline and converted her shots for a worthy MVP finals performance.

Whanganui Netball final: Kaierau A1 vs WHS Old Girls. Photo / Maggie Jones

For the small crowd of officials and spectators, it was an exciting game to watch right to the final whistle, with Kaierau eventual victors 49-43.

"Not only were we thrilled with the win, but also the way we played the game, producing consistent netball for the full four quarters," says Edmonds.

"We collectively stuck to our game plan and executed our structures well. Thanks to Lisa, Kimmy and their team who have set a high benchmark in their first season, we look forward to continuing our rivalry next season."

Whanganui High School Old Girls coach Lisa Murphy acknowledges her team and looks forward to continuing to build her group of ex-students in seasons to come.

Amanda Engert, Netball Whanganui life member, presenting flowers to MVP Rebekah Alabaster. Photo / Maggie Jones

"We have had a great season and enjoyed building the team up. This team is all about a pathway for our Whanganui High School players when they finish school and continue to stay in Whanganui," says Murphy.

"It has been a fun season and we look forward to growing it in the future!"

Advertisement

Earlier in the evening, Phillips Electrical Whanganui High School A1 caused an upset over Kaiwhaiki A1, winning 62-55.

Whanganui High School A1 coach Robyn Walford was impressed with her team's performance.

"I am so proud of the way our girls played, every player in our squad took the court and each change lifted the intensity of the game, which was our goal for the night.

KA1 GS Te Reo Paki taking a shot at goal with MVP Rebekah Alabaster next to her. Photo / Maggie Jones

"It was a lovely game of netball to watch from both teams, well done to Kaiwhaiki for really pushing us for the full 60 minutes."

Kaiwhaiki A1 coach Kahu Aki acknowledged the tenacity of the high school team as her players failed to fire out of the blocks in the first quarter, putting them on the back foot.

"We had to approach the game differently tonight as we had to try new combinations due to injuries to Terehia Tapa-Gardiner, Te Rangimarie Takiari Cribb-Mahi and a recovering Melissa Timoti.

Advertisement

"I must acknowledge my captain, Waimanawa Potaka Osborne-Whanarere who has been consistent in all aspects of her game and has grown into her leadership role."

While there was no crowd for finals night, all games can continue to be viewed via Netball Whanganui's Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/netballwhanganui.

Visit https://www.sporty.co.nz/netballwhanganui for all draws and results.