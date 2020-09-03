Brought to you by Wanganui Rugby

American business author Leon C Megginson once said it is not the strongest or the most intelligent who survive, but those who can best manage change.

A dedicated group of veteran players who had their glory days and would have happily hung up the boots two seasons ago have taken the responsibility of survival for Black Bull Liquor Pirates, who have the final game of their first season as a solely Tasman Tanning Senior club this Saturday.

Pirates' tribulations in the past 24 months are well known – taking a sharp dip rather than gradual slide after the departure of influential Premier coach Phillip "Red" Morris for the 2019 season.

Arriving from Kaierau in the early 2010s and bringing a host of championship-winning players with him, not to mention strengthening his Pacific contacts to secure more talent, Morris transformed Pirates' fortunes.

Between 2012 and 2018, the club made the Premier semifinals in six of seven seasons, contested the grand final four times and won the championship back-to-back in 2014-15 – their first since 1958.

But cracks were forming as a drop in numbers made it hard to keep the 2nd XV on the field in Senior, and last year without Morris and the influx of imports, Pirates went winless in Premier while the Senior side disappeared – the remnants of both squads combining in the new Division 2 to finish runners-up to Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri.

One of the greats from that 2010s run – 24-game Steelform Wanganui front-rower Brett Turner - found himself thrust into the new role of coach in 2020.

The veteran admits in his day he had "a million ideas" to express to referees, teammates and even opposition about what they should be doing during games, but when everyone actually looked directly to him for guidance it was a "real learning curve".

"Basically, we found ourselves with no coach leading into Covid," he said.

"It was time to give back – I answered the call.

"A few Seniors retired from last year – some of us for the second time - while a couple of others left when they saw it wasn't going to be that great.

"Without Ricky Boniface and Denning Tyrell [staying], we wouldn't be able to do without them."

That trio, along with another veteran player in assistant coach Matt Davis, are literally rebuilding Pirates from the ground up, and although they don't have the on-field results to show for it, Turner is pleased with the growing culture.

Pirates have not had less than 22 players at each game – even with losing four of them to cracked bones and concussions - as roughly 35 squad members were available, although the youth still rely on the old guard.

"That's what they've got to understand – turn up this year, learn what you can, and just give a bit more next year and we'll build on it," said Turner.

"Matty and me are going to do it again. We had a couple of goals we wanted to tick off, and we've done that.

"We'll definitely hit next season with a lot more about us."

With the 125th Jubilee looming in 2022, Turner wants to secure the club's future to give time and inspiration to their juniors - so they too may one day pull on the black jumper as adults.

"It's hand in hand – keeping a club going and keeping a team going.

"A few of us were sitting around, the 'Dad's Army', and we were saying, 'we should have started having kids sooner'."

The blowout in Pirates' seasonal points differential came from their first two games, as the side ran into teams who are making a run at the 2020 title in Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau (50-5) and Ali-Arc Logistics-DNA Kennels Celtic (51-0).

There were signs of improvement in the 27-14 loss to Border, and then Pirates began to find a groove - drawing 29-29 with Counties and holding off Buffalos 34-32.

The bounce of the ball proved cruel in the loss to Bennett's Taihape (26-17), while Turner reckons he has rarely played a faster opening 30 minutes than they found against unbeaten Harvey Round Motors Ratana (57-20).

Kelso Hunterville proved too strong at home (48-15), while Pirates came back in the second half with Speirs Food Marton, only to succumb 27-25.

Despite the disappointments, a full Pirates squad will head to Memorial Park to face Utiku Old Boys – Turner looking forward to facing old Ruapehu rival David Gower – and he promises a good social trip home for the boys afterwards.

The draw is:

Senior (1pm kickoffs, times subject to change): Utiku Old Boys vs Pirates, Memorial Park; Hunterville vs Marist Celtic, Hunterville; Ratana vs Kaierau, Ratana Pa; Taihape vs Border, Memorial Park; Counties vs Marton, McNab Domain; Marist Buffalos bye.