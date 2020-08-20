"He just loves racing and we'll continue to line him up until he tells us otherwise," commented Brendon Cole about the ageless sprinter that his wife Lisa prepares.

He's speaking about the veteran aged greyhound Sir Duggie, who last Friday defied his younger rivals to run him down in his 305m assignment – they couldn't.

Sir Duggie landed his 63rd career victory when the five and a half year-old dashed to his 17.58s win and this evening he has drawn to add to his imposing tally, which includes $95,440 in stake earnings, from the two-trap.

Duggie is going to have to display his known early pace as his kennelmates Chalk And Cheese (second last Friday) and the trap one drawn Allegro Fern can make their presence felt in this dash. Bigtime Jonie has drawn to swoop from trap-seven.

Adding interest to this sprint is the track debuting presence of the northern sprinter Morton Keeping. He treks south following his strong last start 18.48s Manukau 318m win with his new trainer Sean Codlin, who took over the mentoring duties following the recent passing of trainer Steve Clark.

An interesting field of maiden stayers will contest the race 3 645m event.

The line-up includes Tuesday's strong Manawatu open class 457m winner Big Time Harley, who is stepping up in race distance for the first time.

He finished solidly for his 520m second last Friday giving every indication that he is likely to enjoy tackling a longer journey in this event.

His Cole trained kennelmate Nova Ollie will have his supporters. He has previously placed over 645m.

The northern Shaun O'Neill trained Pam Arising is likely to set up the early pace from her kind trap-one draw. She led all-the-way for her Cambridge 457m win last week from the same trap.

As usual Cole dominates the race 9 open class 520m event. Bigtime Rod took a flyer from trap-eight last Friday and he was never headed when he scampered to his easy 30.38s win. He can serve up a repeat dose from his trap-four draw here.

Big Time Seth returns here after he slipped down to Addington last week to claim his 30.57s 520m win. He finished boldly to nail that win and he won't object about being required to race from trap-seven back here.

Bigtime Bruno was impeded during the early rush last Friday, while his kennelmate Big Time Kobe receives the drawn advantage via the one-trap.