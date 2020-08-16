Brought to you by Wanganui Rugby

Jared Smith

McCarthy Transport Ruapehu have thrown themselves a lifeline for the Tasman Tanning Premier playoffs after claiming their first win of the season in a try-scoring shootout up the Waitotara Valley on Saturday.

In a 102 point-scoring game, Ruapehu's winning margin of 16 was identical, but in reverse, from when Settler's Honey Ngamatapouri defeated them 33-17 in Ohakune on July 11.

Advertisement

This time, both teams turned it on for a 59-43 romp in an attacking exhibition witnessed by a small group of supporters, in keeping with the Covid-19 restrictions for Level 2 of 100 people.

The first try was on the board for the home side barely a minute into the match after an attacking kick, but Ruapehu replied with centre Royce Trow getting the first of his hat-trick.

Halfback Andre McDonnell followed up to give the visitors the lead, but they weren't getting conversions yet and Ngamatapouri scored again under the posts before adding a penalty to move away again 17-10.

Ruapehu second-five Troy Brown got the first of his double, as did fellow Steelform Wanganui representative and prop Gabriel Hakaraia, with Logan Blackburn finally slotting a kick for 22-17.

But Ngamatapouri scored their third converted try off the back of an attacking scrum to lead 24-22 at halftime, eyeing up a crucial win to retake fourth place on the table from Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist.

But fighting for their season, Ruapehu turned it on after the break with five straight tries, all from team work and backing up, as Brown, No8 Campbell Hart, prop Te Uhi Hakaraia, his brother Gabriel, and Trow all crossed the chalk for 49-24 for a comfortable lead and bonus point.

Ngamatapouri got their fourth converted try to at least get a bonus point and stay in touch with Marist, but Trow's hat trick and Dayton Takarangi scoring a deserved try given he'd set one up blew the scoreline back out to 59-31.

Still playing wide open, Ngamatapouri scored two more tries before fulltime with one conversion, but the back-to-back losses with the Marist game have seriously dented their aspirations of an inaugural Premier semifinal berth.

Advertisement

Ruapehu maximum points moves them one-win behind Marist to set up their decisive clash in Ohakune this coming weekend, after Marist had hoped in vain to get any kind of points out of their trip to Memorial Park on Saturday.

It seemed all on at 10-10 come halftime against Byfords Readimix Taihape, but the home side turned the screws in the second stanza to run out 36-10 winners and move up to a share of second spot on the table.

Marist prop Viki Tofa scored for the second game in a row, with fullback Ashton Coates adding the extras and a penalty to give their side some hope.

But Taihape's impressive forward pack led the way again as hooker Dylan Gallien got his fourth try in three games, while loose forwards Lennox Shanks and Tremaine Gilbert also dotted down.

Outside backs Tiari Mumby, Ryan Karatau and Terangi Tapu-McLeod crossed, with first-five Dane Whale adding three conversions, as Taihape are now set for yet another crack at the Grand Hotel Challenge Shield, this time against Border in Waverley.

In Tasman Tanning Senior, the table is likewise set for the two remaining undefeated sides to meet this coming weekend and with the Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield on the line, as both Harvey Round Motors Ratana and Ali Arc Logistics–DNA Kennels Marist Celtic did the business in a Spriggens Park double header.

Advertisement

Ratana pulled away from a game Black Bull Liquor Pirates 57-20, while Celtic dealt Utiku Old Boys' title dreams a serious blow, winning 22-10 in the battle of 1st vs 4th.

After back-to-back losses and trailing by 21 points come halftime at the Country Club, Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau staged a remarkable turnaround to beat Bennett's Taihape 36-26 to keep hope of a Top 2 berth alive, although they will now go into the bye week.

Like Ruapehu in Premier, Speirs Food Marton became the last team in Senior to register a win for 2020, after coming from behind at halftime to hold off Marist Buffalos 29-27, which lifted them off the bottom of the table after Kelso Hunterville defeated Border 32-10 in Waverley.

Results, August 15

Tasman Tanning Premier, Week 7

Grand Hotel Challenge Shield – Waverley Harvesting Border 32 (Craig Clare, Jack Hodges, Lindsay Horrocks, Isaiah Graham-Hooper, Kamipeli Latu tries; Nick Harding pen, con, Clare con) bt Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau 18 (Patrick Hiscox, Kohlt Coveny, Ethan Robinson tries; Robinson pen). HT: 12-3.

Byfords Readimix Taihape 36 (Dylan Gallien, Lennox Shanks, Ryan Karatau, Tiari Mumby, Tremaine Gilbert, Terangi Tapu McLeod tries; Dane Whale 3 con) bt Dave Hoskin Carriers Marist 10 (Viki Tofa try; Ashton Coates pen, con). HT: 10-all.

Advertisement

McCarthy Transport Ruapehu 59 (Royce Trow 3, Gabriel Hakaraia 2, Troy Brown 2, Campbell Hart, Te Uhi Hakaraia, Andre McDonnell, Dayton Takarangi tries; Logan Blackburn 2 con) bt Settlers Honey Ngamatapouri 43 (No scorers available). HT: 24-22 Ngamatapouri.

Senior Championship, Week 7

At Spriggens Park (Stihl Shop Wanganui Challenge Shield): Harvey Round Motors Ratana bt Black Bull Liquor Pirates 57-20. HT: 15-8.

At Spriggens Park: Ali Arc Logistics–DNA Kennels Marist Celtic bt Utiku OB 22-10. HT: 12-5.

At Kaierau Country Club: Gemini Pepper Construction Kaierau bt Bennett's Taihape 36-26. HT: 26-5 Taihape.

At Marton Park: Speirs Food Marton bt Marist Buffalos 29-27. HT: 12-7 Buffalos.

At Dallison Park: Kelso Hunterville bt Border 32-10. HT: 6-5.

Bye: Counties

Advertisement

Around the grounds

METRO: St Johns Wanganui Metro were unable to overcome rivals the Feilding Yellows in the Manawatu Colts final on Saturday, who dominated the first half to cruise to a 44-14 win. Despite the game being moved away from Feilding to Palmerston North's Arena Manawatu to accommodate Covid-19 Level 2 restrictions, the Yellows still blew out to 39-0 at halftime, which was too much for Metro to peg back.

COLLEGIATE: Whanganui Collegiate 1st XV's game with St John's Hastings for CNI South was postponed on Saturday, joining many other junior sport events held off due to the country remaining at Level 2 restrictions for Covid-19. At this stage, the crucial fourth round fixture with Feilding High School is still on Wednesday at the school grounds.