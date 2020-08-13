This evening's Hatrick greyhound meeting is closed to the public under Greyhound Racing NZ's Covid-19 level 2 protocols.

Unsurprisingly, Lisa Cole has wasted no time in setting up the pace within the trainers ranks in the new racing season having already conditioned 28 winners prior to yesterday's racing.

Her kennels provide the entire field for the race 10 open class 520m event where the draw is likely to influence the result.

The draw beneficially is Bigtime Bruno who will be loaded away into the one trap – a trap from where he has compiled a respectable racing record.

He was solid when delivering his third placing from the same trap last Friday. Enhancing his claims this evening is the presence of the known wide-running chaser Big Time Pluto being allocated the two-trap.

Bigtime Rod finished solidly for his second placing last week, missing the win by a head margin. He is provided with swooping claims from his trap-eight draw here.

Big Time Anton adds interest by returning to Hatrick after his sound recent Manawatū 457m efforts.

Big Time Harley is a capable chaser at this level of racing, however he must miss his sister Big Time Pluto during the early rush for positions after he exits from the three-trap.

The late TAB Quaddie kicks off on the proceeding race, which is the open class 305m dash.

Cheese And Chalk has been bold lately for Cole and he can be rewarded for those sound efforts this evening from his handy two-trap draw.

As usual, the claims held by the veteran aged Sir Duggie can never be lightly dismissed, while another kennelmate Big Time Frosty is a better sprinter than her current form indicates.

Don't overlook the stake-earning claims held by the Marcie Flipp-trained first reserve Eye Far if he gains a race start in this sprint.

He will be resuming from a freshen-up if he's required here and is more than capable of delivering a competitive sprint if racing.