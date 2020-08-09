GJ Gardner Whanganui Athletic beat Massey University 5-1 at Wembley Park on Saturday thanks to four goals from Josh Smith and one by Jordan Candish.

Athletic head coach Tex von Kwiatkowski said, despite the wide scoreline, the team still had "a lot of work to do" to remain at the top of the table.

"We did win 5-1, which all sounds great, but if you have a game plan I want to see the team follow that, and that didn't happen at all [on Saturday]," von Kwiatkowski said.

"There was some great teamwork from Smith and (Tesco) Grunwald up front, but we had problems in the midfield and we gave them far too much space to dribble and create trouble for us."

Von Kwiatkowski said the goal of the club was to win promotion to the Central League in the future and he wanted the team to maintain a high standard of training and performance, regardless of where the opposition team was sitting on the points ladder.

"At the end of the day, I guess it's a good sign that the team can play pretty badly in areas and still come away with a 5-1 victory."