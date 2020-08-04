Round two of Netball Whanganui's premier netball was a night of upsets, with both of last year's finalists toppled by their opposition.

On Court 1, Kaiwhaiki A1 were just too strong for 2019 runners-up Phillips Electrical Whanganui High School A1. Kaiwhaiki led from the outset, progressively increasing their lead throughout the game to come away with the win 51-37.

"There are a lot of new faces in our team this year, and tonight was a great introduction to the higher level of play required in a premier competition," High School coach Robyn Walford said.

"It was incredibly tough out there as the Kawhaiki defence contested for every ball, making it difficult for our feeders to pass into our shooters.

"Our young defenders impressed tonight, the combination of Maggie Jones in the back, Molly Bullock and Sophie Andrews is coming along nicely. It's just a matter of bringing that turnover ball down the court and converting.

"We are learning every game, which I know will put us in good stead as we progress through the season."

New Kawhaiki coach Kahu Aki was full of praise for her defenders.

"Hustling defender Melissa Timoti was outstanding as her full-phase defence allowed her to restrict her attacking player," Aki said.

"This defensive pressure provided opportunities for her teammates Kiwi Hunter-Rogan and Terehua Tapa-Gardiner to capitalise, gaining multiple turnovers.

"New captain Waimanawa Potaka Osborne-Whanarere showed great leadership in controlling the tempo of the game while providing controlled pressure-free ball to the shooters."

Aki is confident her team will continue to progress during the short season, with the aim of pulling together four consistent quarters in the lead-up to the playoffs.

Meanwhile on Court 2, newcomers Whanganui High School Old Girls came out firing from the outset, leading at every quarter break and taking out the game from 2019 champions Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau A1, 53-45.

Old Girls coach Lisa Murphy was impressed by the full team effort throughout the court and on the sideline, with combinations coming together nicely.

"Defenders Leila Blackburn and Kelera Kuryabaki created pressure in the Kaierau circle, working well with midcourters Hayley Addenbrooke and Teagan Tapa to get turnover ball," Murphy said.

"In the attack end, goal shoot Sam Murphy had a strong game, receiving beautiful ball from Tash Bullock and Keilani Tyrell, the combination of young and experienced players was a delight to watch."

Kaierau A1 were without regular shooter Te Reo Paki so defensive player Sarah Teki Clark was moved into goal attack.

"Sarah did a good job transitioning into attack but the HSOG defence grabbed a lot of ball from us in what was a physical circle," Kaierau coach Walter Edmonds said.

"At the other end of the court, goal keep Leigha Stormont made some great turnovers, so we had our opportunities, unfortunately we were unable to convert.

"It will be back to the drawing board for us, but the team enjoyed the tougher match tonight and full credit to Old Girls on a great game."

Thompson Plumbing & Gas Kaierau A2 won their game versus Nga Tawa by default as the schoolgirls were playing an interschool match earlier in the day.

This week will again see some exciting matchups with Kaiwhaiki A1 taking on Nga Tawa, Wanganui Car Centre Kaierau A1 facing off against Thompson Plumbing & Gas Kaierau A2 and Whanganui High School Old Girls coming up against Phillips Electrical Whanganui High School A1.

* Visit www.sporty.co.nz/netballwhanganui for all draws and results.