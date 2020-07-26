Whanganui's Premier Men hockey team have recorded another draw in the Manawatu Premier Men's A grade competition.

The team went head-to-head against Levin MCOB at Gonville Domain on Saturday, with each team reaching the back of the net to finish 1-all. Blair Scannel scored Whanganui's goal.

Whanganui centre forward Brad Kendall.

Coach Craig Ritani said they were hoping to win but a draw was better than a loss.

Saturday's game was the team's fifth of the season; so far they have had two draws and three losses.

Whanganui's right wing William Reid gets into the action. Photos / Lewis Gardner

Ritani said all the losses had been very close with only one to two goals making up the difference.