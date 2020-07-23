Patrons at this evening's Hatrick meeting are in for a special treat with two staying races being contested.

The extreme staying greyhounds will race over the demanding 755m distance (race 5), which features a handy six-dog field.

Adding spice to the line-up is the presence of the northern, Karen Walsh-prepared Thrilling Nina, who is having her first attempt at the ultimate journey.

She is race-fit and match-hardened for this assignment, having finished as the runner-up in her last four races over 603m and 660m.

She is a proven greyhound over 520m at this venue, while she led home race rival here Hot Platter when last sighted at Hatrick seven races ago as she prevailed over 645m.

Hot Platter, who has battled in her recent Manawatu 660m outings, is proven over 755m, having won two and placed in two other races over the trip for her conditioner Angela Turnwald.

Grunty Mama has placed in three of her four previous 755m races, which includes her third placing in the Group 1 Wanganui Distance last November. She is likely to be sighted doing her best work at the business end for her trainers, Sue and Court Blackburn.

The Billy Hodgson-trained Race Me Home is a litter sister to Grunty Mama who has been unplaced in her four previous 755m outings. She is a potential contender for the First4 thin end following her recent Manawatu 660m fourth placings.

The possible bolter in this event is the locally Mark Goodier-prepared Bigtime Chloe. She is vastly experienced over the longer race distances, although she has been occupying the rear group in her recent outings.

It's an intriguing looking field of maiden graded stayers who will contest their 645m event (race 3).

Again, Walsh-trained stayers will be heavily supported with Thrilling Stomp and Thrilling Amelia holding sound claims.

Overlook the last start Manukau 603m misses the kennel mates endured when both suffered from traffic-impeded racing passages.

The Lisa Cole-trained litter mates Nova Ollie and Nova Willow have indicated that they can handle the 645m distance, while kennel mates Big Time Kobe and Simply Smooth add interest by making their staying debuts in this event.