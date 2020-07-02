

Aramoho Whanganui Rowing Club president Bruce Osborne was not surprised that even a global pandemic could not take the shine off the level of talent to emerge through the annual prizegiving process.

"It never ceases to amaze me the talent we uncover at this time of year and the list of category winners from last season is filled with worthy recipients," Osborne said.

His own President's Trophy is perhaps the most coveted of all to claim and this year went to Whanganui High School student Perris Adam.

Each year the trophy is presented to a competitive oarsman or oarswoman who has sound rowing ability, but additionally has outstanding club and team spirit.

Adam met all those requirements and more.

"Perris is an outstanding girl and is the secondary school's rowing representative on the AWRC committee. She is a clear thinker who is quiet, intelligent and a top rowing talent well worthy of this trophy," Osborne said.

"Another award winner of note was Darrell Monk who was presented the Amalgamation Trophy. This is awarded to the club administrator, supporter or active rower who has made the most outstanding contribution to the day to day running of the club throughout the season. Darrell won this hands down.

"There is nowhere he hasn't helped out from the kitchen to driving teams to regattas and his input as chairman of the Whanganui High School parents' committee."

Old hands Luke Watts and Tom Monaghan, who have taken over coaching the senior WHS boys squad, were again in the mix for their own considerable prowess on the water.

Luke Watts (left), Tom Monaghan, Guy Thomson and Jonty Thomson were awarded the Display Associates Trophy at the AWRC prizegiving at the weekend.

Along with the Thomson brothers Guy and Jonty, Watts and Monaghan were awarded the Display Associates Trophy as the crew who showed the most dedication, club spirit and sportsmanship while gaining results in their endeavours. Those endeavours included the North Island title in the men's coxless four.

Watts was again winner of the Jones Family Trophy as the most outstanding sculler who performed consistently gaining credible results, while Monaghan took the Gichard Family trophy presented to the most outstanding senior oarsperson (non secondary school) who displayed quality technique and crew/club spirit.

Category winners were:

Kerri Gowler Higher Honours Cup Presented to the most outstanding Nga Tawa oarswoman

-Kat Fleming

WHS Rowers Supporters Cup

Presented to the most outstanding WHS oarswoman who displays quality technique and ability

-Mikayla Manville

Jack Brock Memorial Cup

Outstanding secondary school oarsman who displays quality, technique and crew spirit.

-Callum Ross

Spriggens Cup

Most outstanding coxswain

-Campbell Monk

Rush Family Trophy

Most outstanding secondary school crew

-WHS Girls u16 coxed quad sculls, Georgina Ross, Messina Sua, Perris Adam, Nikita McCarten, cox — Sara Thomas

Display Associates Trophy

Presented to the crew male or female who show the most dedication, club spirit and sportsmanship while gaining results in their endeavours.

-Men's senior coxless four, Luke Watts, Tom Monaghan, Guy Thomson, Jonty Thomson

Wright Family Trophy

Presented to the most outstanding oarswoman who displays quality technique and crew spirit.

-Nikita McCarten

Rob Mallasch Trophy

Presented to the most outstanding Masters rower who contributes to AWRC and Masters rowing on and off water.

-Colin Wright

Jones Family Trophy

Most outstanding sculler male or female who performs consistently gaining credible results.

-Luke Watts

Gichard Family trophy

Presented to the most outstanding senior oarsperson (non secondary school) who displays quality technique and crew/club spirit.

-Tom Monaghan

Improved Novice

Presented to the most technically improved novice.

-Victoria Soutar

Oscar Trophy

Presented to the most outstanding novice rower on and off the water.

-Awen Emmett

Amalgamation trophy

Presented to the club administrator, supporter or active rower who has made the most outstanding contribution to the day to day running of the club throughout the season.

-Darrell Monk

President's Trophy

Presented to a competitive oarsman or oarswoman who has sound rowing ability but additionally has outstanding club and team spirit.

-Perris Adam