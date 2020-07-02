It's a later start to this evening's Hatrick meeting with the first race set to be released from the 305m traps at 5.42pm.

The recently introduced policy of commencing the meeting with open class greyhounds continues.

A repeat of last Friday's grandstand finish in the opening 305m dash looms as a possibility. That sprint saw the Lisa Cole prepared Cheese And Chalk nailing the ageless sprinter Sir Duggie by the barest possible margin.

Their kennelmates Big Time Jonie and Big Time Chance can deliver competitive sprints from their respective inside draws.

Big Time Brie is in scintillating current form as seen by her slippery 30.03s 520m victory last Friday. She cruised through her assignment scoring by an effortless 5.5 length margin for Cole.

She is the obvious anchor for the first leg of the race 2 quaddie.

Big Time Seth has been contesting recent Cambridge 457m events. His return to this venue, plus his handy trap one draw is likely to assist his postrace podium claims.

Bigtime Rod is likely to relish his improved draw (two) and he can use his vast racing experience to his advantage in his 99th career race day outing.

Big Time Maple is capable of delivering a bold effort, while the stake earning claims held by the Angela Turnwald trained Zipping Sarah cannot be lightly dismissed.

It's an interesting looking race 6 C4/5 520m field where Big Time Annie is the only open graded chaser drawn into the event for Cole. Her form isn't the greatest, although she has compiled sound looking trap-six stats from where she races from here.

Big Time Baby was brave when she stepped up in class last Friday which saw her leading home the vain chase behind Big Time Brie. A repeat of that effort can see her being rewarded here.

Adding interest to the field is her fresh-up kennelmate Simply Smooth. She hasn't raced since March and amazingly she finally secures her first career trap-one draw in her 33rd career race.

Big Time Bruno is escaping from the open class chasing ranks here, while the locally John McArthur trained Fifi owns sharp early pace and she make it a rather interesting race if she uses that asset from the four-trap here.