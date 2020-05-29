The usual family sport dynamic of the older brother keeping back the younger sibling resumed at the penultimate race of the Wanganui Harrier Club's Virtual Race Series, around Virginia Lake this week.

Starting its season at the regular date on May 2, the harrier club set up a scenario under Covid-19 restrictions where race entrants have five days to go compete by themselves on selected park courses, recording their own times which were then cataloged to find the specific winners.

After winning the first two Men's Run events, former NZ Schools cross-country international Christian Conder had seceded his spot to younger brother current Whanganui Collegiate standout Ben for the run at Kowhai Park.

However this time on the Virginia course - 2.3km starting in the car park and running around to the Brassey Rd entrance before coming back down from the top of the lake to the start/finishline - Christian regained his place on top of the podium, but only just.

His 7m 19s time shaded Ben with 7m 22s, who finished tied for second with Collegiate's top steeplechase runner George Lambert.

There were 40 entrants this week, with Collegiate's national champion Lucas Martin continuing his unbeaten streak in the Men's Walk with a fourth win, as his 11m 7s time was comfortably ahead of Damien Wood (13m 55s) and Mark Kennedy (16m 43s).

There was a fresh winner in the Women's Run for the second week in a row as Mackenzie Morgan completed the course in 9m 22s, followed by two-time winner Sarah Matthews (10m) and Alice Quigley (10m 43s), who changed over from the Women's Walk where she also came third the previous week.

There was a repeat of the 1-2 in this week's Women's Walk, with Mignon Stevenson winning in 15m 53s, ahead of Kate Quigley (16m 44s), while Kim Whyte (18m 8s) took third place.

In the spot prizes, Margaret Stratford received the free club membership, Quigley completed a good outing with the Velo Ronny's Prize Pack, while Aiden Billing and Murray Wright both pocketed $25 gift vouchers.

The full leaderboard can be viewed online at wanganuiharrierclub.co.nz.

The fifth and final challenge in the Virtual Series starts Saturday and follows the Round the Bridges course – 4.6km while crossing the City and Dublin St Bridges.

The startline is Kowhai Park by the Pumpkin BBQ area – the course map and a video run through is available on the harrier club website.

It is a free event available to the entire public, with entrants having until 10pm on Wednesday to complete the course and send in their results.

Deputy club captain Rob Conder said next Saturday, June 6, the club will be holding their official 2020 Opening Day at the clubrooms at Victoria Park.