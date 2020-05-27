In what was a rare occurrence, the all-powerful Lisa Cole kennel took a back seat during Wednesday's Hatrick meeting, with just one greyhound prepared by her winning a race.

Whanganui trainers enjoyed success during the afternoon which included Nathan Udy and Melissa Olden, who both mentored two winners each.

Training success also went to Wendy Kite, who prepares a small team locally, with her veteran father Freddy.

Foxton conditioners Gary and Sandra Fredrickson enjoyed the satisfaction of preparing a pair of winners, while their near neighbour Marcie Flipp also claimed a race win.

Manawatu-based trainers Bill Hodgson and Angela Turnwald, along with Jake and Daze Bell, were also required to salute the judge.

However, situation normal is expected to resume during Friday evening's meeting, with the Cole kennel completely dominating the majority of the 12-race card.

Included is the main open class 520m event (Race 7) where Cole provides all but one of the contenders.

It was the same as last Friday with this version of this race, where the sole outside runner Emgrand Park, from the Turnwald kennel, prevented a Cole trained podium clean sweep.

He rocketed home for his second placing and a similar strong finishing effort can be expected from him again.

The out-of-form All About Space will load away into the one trap for Cole.

She failed to flatter in either of her Manawatu races since she resumed from a spell.

It will be foolhardy to ignore her claims here as she displays strong railing tendencies.

Kennelmates Big Time Brie, Bigtime Rod and Bigtime Bruno all hold sound looking stake earning claims.

Kite is seeking back-to-back wins with her sprinter Waterloo Pink in the last race 305m dash.

She produced her charge to win a C2 305m dash in 18.01s on Wednesday and she now enjoys a bonus sprint in the same class here.

The Fredrickson's have bred a handy looking litter.

Their litter members carry the wifi-naming prefix and they have enjoyed success during the Wednesday meetings.

Wifi Bolt makes his first Friday evening appearance in the Race 11 dash over 305m.

He caught the eye in the strong manner he claimed his last start low-grade 17.71s win in that distance.

His effort suggests that he'll advance through the grades and his racing style says he can feature from his wide trap seven draw in this sprint.