A repeat of last Friday's remarkable clean sweep in tomorrow evening's Hatrick race card by the powerful Lisa Cole kennel appears unlikely, however the stranglehold of race wins they hold over their training rivals will continue.

It was an unprecedented training effort last Friday when Cole-mentored greyhounds won all 12 races, and then the Palmerston North-based trainer proceeded to train the first 11 winners during Tuesday's Manawatu Raceway meeting.

The kennel had limited numbers (by their standards) at Wednesday's Hatrick meeting, however they still prepared six winners, which took their season's tally to an incredible 720 training successes.

Surpassing last season's record breaking 861 winners now looks a mere formality for Cole.

The six-week Covid-19 virus enforced racing shut down will deny the kennel their target of training 1000 winners for the season.

Big Time Angel is likely to kick start the meeting for Cole, as she chases after her sixth consecutive win from the ace-trap in the first race.

It's a trickier looking second race, although both Allegro Ella and Big Time Lebron can deliver competitive 305m sprints from their respective poor draws.

Big Time Mac receives the draw advantage via the one trap in the third, as he seeks to back up his strong Tuesday 457m win. Expect a bold race from Big Time Odette.

The smart littermates Nova Ollie and Nova Willow have drawn to dominate Race 4 over 520m.

Big Time Baby is capable of matching her paws with them.

The fifth race sees Cole represented by six runners with Big Time Harley, Big Time Chad and Bigtime Bret being the leading contenders.

The Race 6 open class 520m event sees Cole with all eight dawn runners.

Spearheading the team are Big Time Seth, Big Time Kobe and Bigtime Rod.

Big Time Fairy is absolutely flying at the moment and she can maintain her winning streak in the seventh race over 305m.

Allegro Lanie is nicely placed to feature from trap-one in Race 8, although the value could be provided from the downgrading Bigtime Ziggy.

The sharp sprinter Trojan Hoarse can be forgiven for his recent misses in the Race 9 open class 305m dash.

Keep the litter sisters Big Time Gwyn and Big Time Pluto safe.

Cole has no drawn runners in the tenth, although first reserve Big Time Benny can feature if he's racing.

The in-form Big Time Vince can beat his poor trap five draw in Race 11, while Belmonts is the sole kennel runner in the last.