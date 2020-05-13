The winners were the same as in the first challenge, but there were some changes to the minor placings as the Wanganui Harrier Club's second virtual run series challenge was completed on Wednesday.

Starting their season on May 2, the regular time of year, the club has set up a scenario around Covid-19 restrictions where race entrants have five days to go compete by themselves on park courses around the township, where they will record their own times and send it to the club volunteers, with the results posted online.

The second challenge, which started last Saturday, involved a one mile race around the Springvale Park fields.

The club provides a map and a video on their website showing the course beforehand, which started on the left side of the Jubilee Stadium building and headed anti-clockwise across to the northern corner of the park beside Parsons St, then heading back down to follow the boundaries of Carlton Ave and London St, alternating to the right and left of the treelines.

Entrants ran or walked under the signature 'Coming Events' sign beside London St, before turning at the car park boundary and coming back to the start/finish line.

Deputy club captain Rob Conder said there were 59 people taking part this week, which was a similar number to the opening challenge around Victoria Park.

"The Women's Run was particularly close, with only three seconds separating the Top 3."

Club regular Sarah Matthews was again the fastest, completing the mile in 5m 56s, closely followed by Whanganui Collegiate's Josephine Perkins in 5m 58s, who was only a second ahead of Grace Hessell.

In the Men's Run, former NZ Schools cross-country international Christian Conder was again the winner in 4m 51s, followed by younger brother Ben Conder in 4m 55s, which was 23 seconds ahead of multisport competitor Josh Payne.

Lucas Martin again won the Men's Walk, with his 7m 22s time being comfortably ahead of the minor placings in club veteran Damien Wood (9m 2s) and John Quigley (10m 28s).

A national champion in race walking, the Collegiate student Martin also completed another lap for the Men's Run, with his 5m 32s time being enough to come fourth.

Lucas Martin again had the best Men's Walk time, as well as a Top 5 for running.

Alice Quigley completed the set of back-to-back winners by taking out the Women's Walk in 10m 25s, followed nine seconds later by Mignon Stevenson, while Kate Quigley was a further 33 seconds back in third.

For the random spot prizes, cycling pro Dayle Cheatley received a free membership, while the recipient of that prize last week in Michelle Selby continued her good luck as she picked up a $25 gift voucher along with Murray Stevenson.

This week also saw a Velo Ronny's Prize Pack up for grabs, which was won by Paula Conder.

The third challenge of the series begins on Saturday at Kowhai Park, consisting of two laps of 1.2km, starting from the south entrance across from Mt View Rd.

A course map, description and video will be made available on the club website at wanganuiharrierclub.co.nz, and the race must be completed with results sent in by 10pm on Wednesday, May 20.

Full results of the other challenges are also online, and people can continue to post times for the first two challenges if they wish.

The virtual race series is free and open to anyone, including non-club members.