The open class 520m greyhounds resume racing during Friday's Hatrick meeting and it's a cracking field of quality who will parade to the traps for Race 9 at 6.59pm.

However, the public are still excluded from being present at the venue, as strict work safe protocols still apply for the greyhound code.

Indications from authorities are that public restrictions will possibly be lifted for next Friday's meeting.

Big Time Brie cruised through her 520m assignment last Friday, winning her event with ease.

The exciting Lisa Cole-prepared talent is making her open class chasing debut, having won 11 of her 14 career races.

She will hop away from trap seven, from where she must use her slick early pace.

It is no surprise that Cole provides seven of the contenders, with kennelmates Melita Vella, Bigtime Rod and Big Time Maple all capable of featuring.

The only "intruder" in the field is the Angela Turnwald-trained Emgrand Park, who is resuming from his enforced lockdown period.

Strength at the business end of races is his greatest asset and his stake claim cannot be lightly dismissed.

Race 7 and 8 sees the open class 305m sprinters matching their speedy paws against each other.

Cole's low-flying sprinter Trojan Hoarse made a mistake at trap rise when he contested Tuesday's 410m sprint at the Manawatu Raceway.

He can be forgiven for that indiscretion, after having won both of his Hatrick 305m sprints since the resumption of racing.

Trojan Hoarse won from the two-trap last Friday and he can serve up a repeat dose from the same trap in the seventh.

Big Time Gwyn can deliver a competitive sprint, while the fresh-up Bigtime Pearl is likely to relish her return to racing in this dash.

The potential value runner is Big Time Frosty, who will be sighted wearing the red racing vest.

She owns a sound record from trap one.

The Race 8 field over 305m is a more open-looking affair.

Big Time Pluto has delivered a trio of competitive sprints for Cole this month.

A quick break out of trap two, which she must do as she tends to run a tad wide, can see her being rewarded.

Kennelmate Allegro Will is likely to receive a clear racing passage from his kind trap one draw.

Again, it's a Turnwald contender who feature in this dash via Trophy Trophy, who can produce a sharp fresh up 305m dash.