Greyhound racing resumed from a six-week break in style at the Hatrick Raceway with 12-race cards being held on Tuesday and Wednesday - all races being contested over the 305m sprint.

Racing was conducted using the same format the Australians adopted, which saw them successfully maintain racing with all three-codes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Strict work safe protocols applied during the Hatrick meetings, held under level 3 regulations, and the same protocols will be enforced during Friday's twilight meeting.

Only personnel directly associated with the race meeting are allowed to be on-course, which obviously means members of the public cannot attend.

Racing wise, it was a similar scenario during the resumption as during the regular season, with the powerful Lisa Cole kennels training the winners in nine of Tuesday's races and six during Wednesday's meetings.

Those wins took her kennel-winning tally for the current season up to an outstanding 671 victories.

Cole runners dominate Friday's fields.

The main event is the Kernow Construction C4 520m (Race 10).

Big Time Brie was emphatic in the manner that she delivered her sharp 17.55s Tuesday win over 305m..

Her claims in Race 10 hinge on the race start she makes from trap-eight.

A quick start, which she can and must do, is likely to see her attempting to lead throughout.

Kennelmate Big Time Harley wasn't suited to the 305m dash he contested on Tuesday.

Harley is likely to relish his return to 520m racing, although he would have benefited from his Tuesday sprint.

Big Time Anton was in solid form prior to the racing interruption and a bold effort from him here certainly wouldn't surprise.

Two greyhounds prepared from the Angela Turnwald kennels can give the Cole contenders a hurry up in this event.

Both Silent Dismissal and Emgrand Rose are capable of making their presence felt.

It was business as usual for the Cole-mentored sprinter Trojan Hoarse, who returned on Tuesday to strongly land his 38th career win when he cruised to his 17.60s victory.

He has drawn to serve up a repeat dose from his two trap draw in Race 8, the Palamountains Scientific Nutrition C5 305m sprint.

His resilient kennelmate Sir Duggie would be smarting from the traffic-impeded racing passage he received in the same Tuesday 305m sprint.

He celebrated his fifth birthday during the break from racing, and drawing the ace trap in this dash provides Duggie with claims of being able to land his 61st career win.