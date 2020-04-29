As New Zealand moves back down through the alert levels of the Covid-19 pandemic, Sport Whanganui wants to know how many locals are keen to get back on their sports fields and what resources will help them do that.

All sport, professional and amateur, has been on lockdown for the past month under the level 4 alert, but moving forward into level 3, and potentially level 2 in the next fortnight, will see some restrictions eased.

Local golf clubs have tentatively opened this week under significant distancing rules.

Despite all of Whanganui's confirmed cases of Covid-19 having recovered, the prospect of major financial hardships in the region, brought about by the lockdown, along with the ongoing concern about the virus taking hold in large gatherings, means local sport will likely to continue to suffer in the foreseeable future.

On behalf of Sport NZ, all regional sports trusts, including Whanganui, have released surveys this week looking at the impact of the pandemic on physical activity, so that community sport and recreation groups are at the forefront of any decisions for receiving funding or support once their activities resume.

"Just the fact that there's no blueprint, let's build something, but we're not sure what materials we've got or what designs we need," said Sport Whanganui CEO Danny Jonas.

"We definitely want to know what's out there and how can we help, really.

"How are you tracking, and what support or guidance can we provide?"

Danny Jonas

Jonas said they especially want to know how the "unsung heroes" in Whanganui's sporting volunteers are faring as the region begins to recover.

"Whanganui is resilient, and as we move through those levels, I think Whanganui will come out shining and show their true colours.

"But there's going to be some casualties, which is extremely sad.

"The people that may have been volunteers, sadly, who might have had their jobs reduced, or lost their jobs, had to relocate, may not be able to get off work to be able to go out and coach the Under 9's netball team.

"So the demands on our volunteers is definitely something that we're reviewing, and that's part of that survey."

The survey also collects profile information on the respondent's age, school, ethnicity and status as a player, volunteer, or official.

Sports Minister Grant Robertson announced on Monday that professional sport may be possible under level 2, using an empty stadium format with participants being in a specific bubble.

Jonas said they do not yet know about amateur sport and community recreation events at the same point.

"That whole level 2, hopefully there's some more stuff coming out in the next few does around what that potentially does mean.

"I know the codes are looking at what potentially could be, so they're doing a bit of scenario planning.

"But there's the other factors - the school settings, the early childhood settings, they all come into play as well."

Under level 3, sport recreation activities allowed include golf, croquet, tennis, bowls, mountain biking, snorkelling, swimming, surfing, kayaking, canoeing, rowing, windsurfing and paddle boarding.

However, people must take part solo or with others from their previous level 4 bubbles and use only their own equipment.

All public facilities such as gyms, pools, aquatic facilities, and playgrounds remain closed.

To complete the survey, please visit https://sportwhanganui.co.nz/ or the Sport Whanganui page on Facebook to download a copy.

