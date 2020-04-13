As their end-of-season prizegiving was cancelled, the Whanganui Chronicle is continuing its spotlight on Cricket Wanganui's junior representative teams. Today is the Year 8 side.

The LJ Hooker Wanganui Year 8 team had a great representative season despite the battle for numbers.

Spokeswoman Angela Rees said the 2019-20 squad was made up of both experienced players along with some relative newcomers.

"Everyone got to learn new skills and use their new skills in the games we played."

The representative season started with the Hawke's Bay Cricket Camp and Riverbend tournament in Napier, early January.

"There was a shortage of available players, but the team was lucky enough to borrow some players to make up a full team.

"The team had a great time, winning four out of five games."

The first match was 40 overs against Eastern Suburbs, raising 179 before bowling their opposition out for just 67.

Connor Rees and Tim O'Leary both raised half centuries, while Luke Bullock picked up a pair of wickets.

Next came a tight 30 over match with Karori, with Wanganui getting through to 129-8 after bowling Karori out for 128.

Bullock was top run scorer with 40, while Campbell McKerras contributed 27.

Hayden Lourie took three wickets, as Bullock, Theo Tripe and Aiden Muir got two each.

The momentum kept going against Wellington's Onslow Cricket Club, with another comfortable win in a 30 over match.

Wanganui scored 160-7 and restricted Onslow to 89-4.

Rees and Logan Brown both made 25 runs, while the wickets were shared between Brown, Lourie, Ryan Meredith and Tim O'Leary.

The next match was the only loss of the camp in a 50 over game against Johnsonville, as 173 was not enough to reach a challenging 198.

O'Leary made 56, with Bullock the next highest scorer on 26, while both of them were also the pick of the bowlers with three wickets each.

The tournament wrapped up against Waikato Valley North, with Wanganui making 52-7 after Waikato was dismissed for 50.

Tripe was unbeaten on 14, while Brown had made 13 runs.

O'Leary finished strong with four wickets, while McKerras picked up three.

After Napier, the team had two more matches, starting with a comfortable win over Horowhenua-Kapiti.

After raising a challenging 240-7, they bowled the opposition out for 198.

McKerras top scored with 52 runs, while Connor Rees made 39.

Jaiden Toy and Charlotte Stent – the Central Districts Under 15 Girls representative - both took three wickets.

The team's final game was against Wairarapa, which they lost as 193-5 was not enough to stop the opposition reaching 197/3.

O'Leary finished his representative season strong with 50 runs, followed by Brown with 24

McKerras and Noah Jones took wickets, while Toby Corcoran and Micky Peacock combined to make a run out.

"Disappointingly, our season ended early with the loss of a couple of players, leaving the team short and unable to field a team," said Angela Rees.

Season Prizes

Most Valuable Player: Tim O'Leary

Most Improved Player: Campbell McKerras

Batter: Connor Rees

Bowler: Luke Bullock