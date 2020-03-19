strong>Drawing the one trap has enhanced the claims held by the Lisa Cole-prepared Big Time Izzy in this evening's feature Race 8, the Kernow Construction open class event over 520m.

It comes as no surprise to see Cole-trained greyhounds filling the entire field, as she maintains the kennel momentum towards another national trainer's record.

She commenced yesterday's Cambridge meeting with 633 winners listed beside her name.

Cole set the new national record for a season last term, when she mentored 861 winners.

Big Time Izzy won last Friday's equivalent 520m race, then she was denied racing room at a crucial stage in her Monday Manawatu 457m assignment.

Her main opposition looks likely to be provided by three of her litter sisters.

Big Time Ocean was cut back by a two length margin by Big Time Izzy and drawing out in trap eight says she must use her known sharp early pace to cross her rivals prior to reaching the first turn. She is capable of doing so.

Big Time Maple is returning here after her bold last start Manawatu 457m second to the recent Auckland Cup winner Silenci.

She can feature from her three trap draw.

Big Time Elsa has endured traffic-impeded recent 457m and 520m races and she must hop straight onto the early pace from trap seven here.

Last Friday, Cole's sharp sprinter Sir Duggie made a costly mistake when he bombed the race start, which led to him being denied clear racing room.

This winner of 60 races can be forgiven for that indiscretion as he can set up the pace from his two trap draw in Race 7, the Wanganui Toyota 305m sprint.

Race 6, the Wanganui Security 305m sprint, is also an open class dash.

Again, the Cole-trained sprinters Bigtime Bremner, Bigtime Ziggy and Big Time Pluto all have the ability to feature.

Looking to deprive Cole taking out this dash is the Marcie Flipp-prepared Eye Far, who is likely to relish jumping away from the ace trap here.

He can effectively use his kind draw.

There is no Hatrick racing next Friday, owing to the City Of Palmerston North Golden Chase meeting.

The $35,000 Golden Chase final is a set of four match races between two dogs over 457m.

The contenders not only race against each other but also the clock.

Race placings are decided by the official time recorded by each individual greyhound and the race dividends are declared on those placings.