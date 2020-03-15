Wanganui Golf Club's Tara Raj finished tied for tenth in the women's draw of the New Zealand Strokeplay at Hastings Golf Club yesterday.

Raj shot rounds of 74 76 72 73, finishing 23 shots behind dominant winner Jeong Hyun Lee, with the South Korean professional being six shots clear of runnerup and playing partner Darae Chung (Shandon).

Lee has been doing a series of New Zealand events, including the Charles Tour, after Queen Sirikit Cup in Indonesia was postponed to a later date due to the coronavirus.

"I'm really happy to be here in New Zealand," she said.

"Even though tournaments and sporting events around the world have been cancelled, it was a good decision to come here to play in some tournaments and see my friend."

Defending champion Carmen Lim (Windross Farm Golf Course) took out the bronze medal at eight-under.