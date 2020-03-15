The top two qualifiers in the Bullocks Premier 2 Pro 40 comfortably negotiated their semifinals at Victoria Park on Saturday.

Undefeated Wanganui Renegades ended Matt Burke Engineering Marton Saracens quest for back-to-back titles with a seven wicket win, while last year's runnersup David Jones Motors United 2nd XI will be aiming to go one game better after beating Wicket Warriors Whanganui by five wickets.

Saracens made a solid start with Allan Pond (20) striking four boundaries, but then Renegade's Adam Heap (3-29) triggered a top order collapse to reduce them to 28/3.

Roger Moore was part of a strong combined Renegades bowling attack that set up their win over Marton Saracens.

Chris Rayner being run out didn't help their chances either, and while the other opener in NZ Over 50's rep Andrew Spence (37) finally got support from Jayden Lane (28), their vital 62-run partnership was ended when Roger Moore (2-19) trapped Spence in front.

Saracens batsman Jayden Lane plays out at a delivery.

Lane then lost two more partners to Moore and Matt Deighton (2-27), the latter eventually getting Lane's stumps at 116/8.

There was a slight wag in the Saracens tail as Bryant Galpin, Brett Cunningham and Will Turner all reached double figures, with Turner hitting the only six of the innings, but a run out after the second-last ball saw them finish with an inadequate 155.

Renegades top order then did the business as former Wanganui rep Josh Trillo(35) stroked seven boundaries, while his dismissal off Lane saw Adam Heap (68 not out) take over, hitting 11 boundaries.

Moore acted as the support batsman for both men, and although he and skipper Ben Heap were dismissed performing that role with Adam Heap, Deighton came out and swiftly hit three boundaries to wrap up the run chase with over 14 overs to spare.

Matthew Deighton picked up runs and wickets at the end of both innings of Renegades victory.

The former Wanganui spinner Galpin didn't take any of the three wickets, but with two maidens from his maximum eight overs was the most conservative bowler.

United had already won the race of finishing off their game first for the afternoon, as the Wicket Warriors were bowled out for 118 at the start of the 28th over, and United rapidly reached that target in the 24th, although they lost a couple of late wickets trying to get the match over with.

After Steve Meredith and Lovedeep Singh (2-26) got amongst the Warriors top order, Jamie Whiteman (6-19) came on around the 15th over to bowl a devastating spell.

He dismissed the two set batsmen in Mehul Barot (21) and Gurpreet Singh, before tearing through the middle and lower order, including getting three successful LBW decisions.

Karl Bremer also took a scalp, and despite Nazareth Kuriakose Vazhavannoor hitting a four and a six, Whiteman quickly wrapped up the innings, with the Warriors having lost their last six wickets for 20 runs.

Wicket Warriors bowler Libin Varghese in the early overs of United 2nd XI's run chase.

United skipper Zeb Small acted as support partner for Zak Guiniven (52), who looked like he might bat through the innings, hitting seven boundaries and a six.

Spinner Sabari RJ (4-38) didn't stop competing, getting Guiniven's support players, as well as the attacking Andre Canderle after he had hit three boundaries and then the half-century maker Guiniven himself, with wicketkeeper Akesh Pillai securing three catches.

However, semi-regular Premier 1 player Alex Kayser (31 not out from 22 balls), struck six boundaries and a six to see his side through to another trophy match in rapid order.

Scoreboard

Marton Saracens 155 (A Spence 37, J Lane 28, A Pond 20; A Heap 3-29, R Moore 2-19, M Deighton 2-27) lost to Wanganui Renegades 157-3 (A Heap 68no, J Trillo 35, M Deighton 19no; B Cunningham 1-37) by seven wickets.

Wicket Warriors 118 (M Barot 21, G Singh 17; J Whiteman 6-19, L Singh 2-26) lost to United 2nd XI 120-5 (Z Guiniven 52, A Kayser 31no; Sabari RJ 4-38) by five wickets.