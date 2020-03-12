Older riders, a longer trek, but still another gold medal for Whanganui cyclist Jack Overweel at the Vantage Age Group Track National Championships in Invercargill at the weekend.

Representing West Coast North Island (WCNI), the 15-year-old Whanganui High School prospect had won national titles at the Under 15 level at both the previous two indoor track nationals, which were held in Cambridge.

In his first season at Under 17 level, he claimed gold in the 500m Time Trial on Sunday, to follow up a silver in the Sprint events the day before.

"It was certainly a lot faster and quicker, and the pace was very high the whole time," Overweel said.

The longer flight to Southland to compete had not fazed him either, with Overweel comfortable leaving town to compete at both of New Zealand's major indoor tracks.

"An indoor Velodrome would be good."

In the Under 17 Sprints, Overweel qualified third fastest with an 11.632s time, which set him up for a semifinal against Waikato-Bay of Plenty (WBOP) rider Jared Mann, with the playoffs being the best of three races.

Overweel beat Mann 2-0 to make the final against another WBOP rider in Jaxson Russell, who won the title 2-0.

"That is [his specialty], and it was just experience [for me]," said Overweel.

Getting into his forte of the Time Trial, Overweel won the gold with a 34.764s time, seeing off Mid-South Canterbury's Jaxson Whyte (34.957s) and Russell (34.974s) respectively.

"It was comfortable towards the end, but after my race when I saw that [time]....after the first lap, I was sitting on the edge of my seat," he said.

Another track season over, Overweel will continue his buildup to the road nationals in April.

He wanted to thank track coach Adam Hamlin, his parents and Velo Ronny's Bicycle Store for all their support.