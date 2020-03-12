A significant career milestone was brought up by the durable sprinter Sir Duggie during last Friday's Hatrick meeting.

Sir Duggie cut clear from the 305m traps, and after he dictated the pace to his rivals the Lisa Cole-trained sprinter cruised home to record his 60th career victory.

It was super effort by both the greyhound and trainer for him to reach this esteemed figure, as Sir Duggie has been plagued by minor injuries over the last twelve months.

It has been quick starts which has set up the majority of his wins and drawing handily in trap two this evening (Race 8) says that Sir Duggie can add to the $87,313 in stake earnings he has so far won.

Sir Duggie must use his sharp early pace this evening, as his in-form kennelmate Cheese And Chalk is likely to be sighted stalking him.

This bloke is strong at the business end of his sprints.

Other post race podium contenders in this dash include the trio of wide drawn Cole-prepared sprinters.

Bigtime Lizzy (6), Big Time Gwen (7) and Big Time Billie (8) are all capable of delivering bold sprints.

It is highly unlikely that Sir Duggie will ultimately eclipse the winning record compiled by a pair of Cole-trained greyhounds.

Little Mother was sublime throughout her outstanding racing career.

She retired from racing in July 2012 as the winner of $377,751, which makes her the highest New Zealand stakes-earning greyhound ever.

The 85 wins and 27 minor placings from her 132 race day outings contributed to her stake winnings.

Just last week, another formerly prepared Cole sprinter Hifi Allegro succumbed to bone cancer.

She was a regular Hatrick Friday evening 305m sprinter and the majority of her 88 career wins was delivered in the Friday 305m sprints from December 2008 through to April 2011.

She also placed on 27 occasions, resulting in her 135 races yielding her with $149,414 in stake earnings.

However, it was in the breeding kennels where Hifi Allegro really left her mark.

She turned into a prolific brood bitch with her progeny winning in excess of a million dollars in stakes.

Speaking about milestones, the Palmerston North-based Cole kennels are firmly on target to demolish the record setting 861 winners trained last season.

Cole commences this evening with 611 winners for the current season. Greyhounds trained by her have won a tick under $1.5 million.

The stated kennel target for the season is 1000 winners.

One has to say that Cole will be at extremely short odds to achieve the goal.