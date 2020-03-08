Marton Golf Club's Lachie McDonald made it through to the six-hole matchplay knockout of the inaugural Brian Green Property Group New Zealand Super 6s tournament this morning.

Finishing 24th after rounds of 74 72 68 from Thursday to Saturday, McDonald was matched against 7th-placed Sam An (Titirangi) this morning, who would advance to the next round of matchplay, where the Top 6 players had already qualified.

Wanganui Golf Club's Tara Raj was eliminated after rounds of 74 75 74.

Professional Daniel Hillier would go on to win the Jennian Homes Charles Tour event.

This tournament had a $70,000 prize pool and had the first mixed gender field since the Greg Turner-organised events from 2004–2007.