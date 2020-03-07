Marton's Huntley School have continued their domination of the Pak 'n Save Intermediate Cup with another clean-sweep weekend at Victoria Park on Friday and today.

In the eight wicket, Twenty20 over tournament involving the four intermediate-level cricket sides in the wider region, Huntley lost only one wicket across the entirety of their four matches.

That included winning this afternoon final against Whanganui Intermediate (WIS) without loss in swift fashion, after bowling them out for 65.

Huntley, who were the 2018 National Primary School Cup champions, will now go back to their sixth consecutive Central Districts qualifier tournament in Palmerston North, with the date still to be confirmed.

Angus Allpress, son of renowned jockey Lisa Allpress, carried his bat to top score in each of Huntley's innings, while Izaiah Woodmass was judged the pick of the bowlers.

Hamish Cranstone received the MVP award for the side.

Outside of Huntley's dominance, the other three teams were much more evenly matched, with WIS making the final on run rate ahead of St George's and Hunterville.

Each school picked up one win as a couple of games were last over thrillers.

Hunterville's Riley Somerville was a real star with the bat, because while he couldn't get going against Hunterville after a run out, he picked up big scores of 92 not out and 139 not out in his other games.

The players were perhaps most happy about their complimentary lunch packs, supplied by the tournament sponsor on Friday.