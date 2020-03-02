The Central Stags had a lot of work to do in their second innings of the Plunket Shield match with the Wellington Firebirds at the Basin Reserve, starting 202 runs behind this afternoon.

After a team collapse for 96 when put into bat on Sunday, with only Nelson-based captain Greg Hay putting up resistance with 62, the Firebirds got themselves in good position at 175-3 at the close of play.

Rachin Ravindra (76) and Michael Bracewell (70) had the home side set for a big lead, despite Ravindra being unable to add to his overnight score this morning, thanks to Hawke's Bay's Blair Tickner (5-96).

Jimmy Neesham (63) would support Bracewell, and then Jamie Gibson (33) would support him, before Tickner and Nelson's Willem Ludick (3-52) would break the key partnerships, leading to a lower order collapse that at least prevented the Firebirds reaching 300.

Whanganui Collegiate old boy Tom Bruce (Taranaki) took one of the catches for Manawatu's Ray Toole (2-66), with the Firebirds batting for 99 overs for their 298.

At press time, the Stags had made an earnest start to their run chase with over two days still to play, reaching 66-0 in 14 overs through the in-form Hay and Manawatu's George Worker.

Whanganui's Ben Smith will come in at No 4, followed by Bruce, with both of them looking to make amends for being caught out for two runs in the first innings.

The game finishes on Wednesday.