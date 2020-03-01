The Central Stags were in big trouble after the opening two sessions of their fifth round Plunket Shield match with the Wellington Firebirds at the Basin Reserve today.

After 30 overs, the Stags had collapsed to 84-8 after the Firebirds put them into bat, with only Nelson-based skipper Greg Hay hanging onto his wicket, scoring 50 in 93 balls.

The rest of the top and middle order were dismissed in single figures, including Whanganui's Ben Smith and fellow former Collegiate old boy Tom Bruce (Taranaki), both for just two runs.

Without foot work, Smith looked to play straight to Black Cap Jimmy Neesham (2-10) and succeeded only in guiding an edge to the wicket keeper, while Bruce spooned up a simple catch off the bowling of Jamie Gibson.

Advertisement

Logan van Beek (3-34) and Iain McPeake (2-16) were the other destroyers.

Even Manawatu's Dane Cleaver, coming off a superb 201 in the Stags' eight wicket win over Northern Districts last week, was dismissed by McPeake for nine.

It was a tough situation for Wairarapa's Stefan Hook-Sporry to be coming in to join Hay for his first class debut for the Stags, replacing his injured provincial team mate Seth Rance, who hurt his hamstring while fielding against Northern Districts.

The four day match is scheduled to finish on Wednesday, with the Stags currently leading the Firebirds by a point on top of the table.