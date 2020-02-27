A number of promising intermediate-graded, Canterbury trained greyhounds will match their paws against up and coming locally prepared chasers in three New Zealand Racing Series (NZRS) Graduation heats over 520m tonight.

The $8500 final will be contested next Friday.

NZRS events are restricted to New Zealand-bred greyhounds and are held nationally for various grades over various race distances.

They are designed to reward the breeders of the placed greyhounds in the final.

Advertisement

Half of the stake money on offer is paid to the respective breeders involved.

The first heat (Race 4) contains the promising Lisa Cole-prepared Big Time Odette, who endured a traffic impeded last start 520m race.

She has a handy 30.32s best winning 520m time.

Our Tyson is benefiting from a decent drop back in class for his Foxton-based trainer Marcie Flipp.

He can return to form owing to that.

Macadoodle is trekking north from the Canterbury kennels of Dave and Jean Fahey.

He is a known slow starter, who is generally sighted doing his best work at the business end of his races.

The Faheys travelled to Dunedin on Tuesday with Viking Mafia to contest the Otago hosted $8500 final of this series.

Advertisement

He was gallant when finishing second to a very promising youngster.

He will take his place in trap one this evening in the second heat (Race 5), from where he holds solid-looking advancement claims.

The Christchurch-based Punters Bolt also contested the Dunedin final, where she finished fourth for her trainer Robin Wales.

She owns early pace and can feature if she uses that asset in this heat.

Opawa Slick is another from the Fahey kennels in this heat who has displayed potential.

The Cole kennel representatives in this heat includes Monday's bold 26.16s Manawatu 457m winner Big Time Anton.

He is a promising chaser, although he has to contend with the tricky five trap here.

Local conditioner Lisa Olden has her charge Kongs Out Again ticking over sweetly at the moment.

She is capable of featuring here from her handy two trap draw.

Big Time Harley was bold when he was caught by a nose in his Monday 457m race.

He is likely to relish racing from trap one in the third heat (Race 6) for Cole.

His kennelmate Bigtime Dynasty is dropping back in class for this task.

Local trainer Mark Goodier produced Fare Dodger to gun down Big Time Harley in 26.13s on Monday.

He's likely to move out wide from his trap three draw.

The Fahey contenders in this heat are Opawa Cutie and Pretty Flash whose qualifying claims here cannot be lightly dismissed.