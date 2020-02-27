The Bulls Rugby Club provided a sprinkling of Wanganui rugby representatives during the 1970's, including reliable halfback Peter Bailey, who died in Hawke's Bay last weekend.

Peter Arthur Bailey, who represented the WRFU 50 times between 1973 and 1978, died in Hastings last Sunday at the age of 70.

He made his provincial debut against Canterbury on Lancaster Park in 1973 in what had been scheduled to be a Ranfurly Shield challenge, but Marlborough had lifted the "Log o Wood" in the meantime with a 13-6 upset.

Wanganui caught the backlash, as Bailey took the field as a replacement in the 65-16 defeat.

The halfback was to get a shield challenge three years later when the Butcher Boys held Auckland to a close 16-9 defence at Eden Park in 1976, after the holders had first use of a strong breeze, which then faded away after half-time.

Bailey played in 14 games that season for Wanganui, who finished runners-up to Taranaki in the inaugural North Island Division 2 championship.

Wanganui won 12 of 15 fixtures, including 18-15 against Wellington and 19-13 vs the NZ Colts, both at Spriggens Park.

The NZ Rugby Almanack wrote "Bailey, on form, was a reliable link".

He took over from departing David Selby as Wanganui's main halfback in 1974, the Almanack commenting "Bailey was a prominent halfback who runs well."

The touring Fijians beat Wanganui 28-9 that season.

"A lively halfback" was the way the Almanack viewed Bailey in 1975 when Wanganui beat NZ Combined Services 11-6 but lost to Tonga 28-15.

He played just five times in 1977 and 1978 due to the emergence of future All Black Andrew Donald, who had 118 games for Wanganui and took over duties at the base of the scrum.

The Bulls club were winners of the Wanganui-Rangitkei combined championship (which operated between 1959 and 1977) in 1965 and 1966, thus providing a number of Wanganui reps during the Bailey era.

They included backs Colin Howard, Geoff Neilson, Kelvin Lehmstedt, Kevin Payne, Paul Sharland and Kevin Taylor, along with forwards P Wallis and Peter Young.

Bulls, formed in 1888, has played in the Manawatu competition for quite a few years now.

Bailey, who moved to Hastings, is survived by his wife Vivienne and is father and father in law of Christian, Haymen and Lindie.