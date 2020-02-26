He may have come back home to play football, but GJ Gardner Homes Whanganui Athletic prospect Zac Farmer ain't a bad hand with a bat and a pair of pads either.

The 17-year-old has transferred to Whanganui High School for his final school year following four years at Palmerston North Boys High – joining Athletic in their Federation League campaign after playing at that level for the PHBHS 1st XI.

In a recent WHS cricket match against Wairarapa College, who would go on to win the game, Farmer opened the batting and scored 128 retired, out of his team's 217 total.

Father Jason Farmer said his son could have carried on to an even bigger score, but had to call time on his innings in order to get to work.

Earlier, Zac Farmer took two wickets in his three overs with the ball, in what was his first game of competitive cricket in over two years.

The Federation League kicks off for Athletic in one month from tomorrow.