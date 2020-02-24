Whanganui's Ant Rountree had finishes of 11th and 12th in the two races of the MX3 class at the second round of the NZ Motocross Championships in Rotorua on Sunday.

The signature MX1 class saw Australian Kirk Gibbs make up ground on Mount Maunganui's defending champion and series leader Cody Cooper, who had won all three races at the first round in Balclutha on February 1.

Gibbs now trails Cooper by just six points.

The competition now heads to Hawke's Bay for Round 3 on Sunday, with the fourth and final round set for Taupo on March 15.