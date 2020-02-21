After three weeks since the last meeting, the Fast Lane Spares Oceanview Family Speedway bursts into life again on Sunday, with a feast of action expected.

With only three meetings remaining in the 2019-20 season, three titles will be decided.

Streetstocks make their annual pilgrimage to Oceanview for their West Coast Championship.

Although cars are coming from all over the North Island, no one faces a bigger pilgrimage than Simon Bland (31V), who although he contracts to Whanganui, is based in Canterbury.

Leading the visiting challenge is current 2NZ Chris Shingleton from Rotorua.

The defending champion was unable to retain his title at the recent New Zealand Streetstocks at Meeanee Speedway, but is a proven, seasoned competitor.

With 25 cars having entered, there is likely to be plenty of carnage over the three championship heats of 10-laps.

The West Coast Stockcars is another feature event on Sunday, with 26 cars entered at the time of writing.

Topping the bill are 2018-19 West Coast champion Callum Sturzaker (15V) and third place-getter Trazarn Roland-Annabell (33V).

Sturzaker recently sold his car, but will continue to race it until the New Zealand Under 23 Stockcars next month, while Ryland-Annabell has been showing plenty of aggression in his new car.

Dion Mooney (6V), Blair Lockett (89V) and Kaelin Mooney (26V) will all be in the mix, while Mark Johnston (78V), Blair Reeves-Smith (212V) and Hailey James (18V) have all shown form.

Out-of-towners Luke Miers (15P) and Ethan Levien (46W) lead the group of Wellington, Palmerston North and Stratford drivers looking to keep the local competitors honest.

The third title to be decided is the Karl Barritt Memorial Sidecars.

Barritt was a promising swinger in the Sidecar class but lost his life in a racing accident in Auckland in 2005, at the age of just 22.

His memorial race always attracts a strong field, and this year is no exception, with ten bikes entered.

Karl Barritt Memorial Sidecar competitors will pay their respects to the late Karl Barritt. Photo / Go Slideways photo

Mark Whye and Jacob Cooper (96P) are two-time winners of the event, but they will face stiff competition from locals John Hannan and Nigel Sturgeon (19V) and brothers Bryce and Aaron Rose (34V).

With the North Island and New Zealand Sidecars coming up over the next two weekends, the Sidecar competitors will be keen to fine-tune their machines on Sunday.

A full support programme includes Superstocks, Midgets, Adult Ministocks and Production Saloons, with the ever-popular Golden Oldies Stockcars also appearing.

The pit gates open at 2pm, public gates at 3.30pm and racing starts at 5pm sharp.

With 26 races on the programme there is something for everyone on Sunday at the Oval by the Ocean.