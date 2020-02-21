The Central Districts teams and their Whanganui representatives will resume their red and white ball cricket tomorrow morning on opposite sides of the association's catchment.

The Stags, currently second on the four-day Plunket Shield table with a 1-1-1 record, take on Northern Districts at Napier's McLean Park, while in the 50-over Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, the fourth-placed Hinds (3-1-3) meet the Canterbury Magicians in two games at New Plymouth's Pukekura Park.

Hawke's Bay off-spinner Jayden Lennox is the newcomer in the Stags lineup, which includes Unreal Grass Wicket Wanganui batsman Ben Smith and fellow Whanganui Collegiate old boy Tom Bruce (Taranaki).

Lennox joins the 12-man squad with the Black Caps callup of Ajaz Patel.

Advertisement

The Stags are the reigning two-time national champions in this format, and are on a quest to become the first team since 1940 to make a three-peat.

Smith is currently fifth in the overall batting stakes with 187 runs in the first half of the season, while Bruce is eighth with 167.

In the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield, the reigning champion Hinds need to win both games against the Magicians, while hoping table leaders the Northern Spirit also beat the Auckland Hearts twice, in order to make the Grand Final.

The 16-year-old Manawatū allrounder Ashtuti Kumar is in line to make her Hinds debut in this format after previously placing in the Dream11 Super Smash earlier in the summer, coming in for White Fern Rosemary Mair.

She joins a team that includes Whanganui's former White Fern Jess Watkin, and her association team mates Kerry Tomlinson and Esther Lanser.

Watkin is currently third on the runs table with 333.

Jess Watkin

Both games tomorrow start at 10.30am, while Sunday's Hinds game begins at 10am.

The Plunket Shield game carries on till Tuesday.

Advertisement

Central Stags squad

Round 4 v Northern Districts

McLean Park, Napier

10.30am, Saturday 22-Tuesday 25 February 2020



Greg Hay – captain — Nelson

Tom Bruce – Taranaki

Dane Cleaver – Manawatū

Jayden Lennox – Hawke's Bay — potential first-class debut

Willem Ludick – Nelson

Seth Rance – Wairarapa

Brad Schmulian – Hawke's Bay

Ben Smith – Whanganui

Blair Tickner – Hawke's Bay

Ray Toole – Manawatū

George Worker – Manawatū

Will Young – Taranaki

Coach — Aldin Smith

Unavailable for selection

Doug Bracewell, Ben Wheeler, Ben Stoyanoff, Ajaz Patel, Ross Taylor, Adam Milne, Bevan Small, Kieran Noema-Barnett

Central Hinds squad

Rounds 9 & 10 v Canterbury Magicians

Pukekura Park, New Plymouth

10.30am, Saturday 22 February 2020

10.00am, Sunday 23 February 2020

Anlo van Deventer — captain — Wairarapa

Hannah Rowe — vice-captain — Manawatū

Jess Watkin — Whanganui

Natalie Dodd — Taranaki

Kerry Tomlinson — Whanganui

Melissa Hansen — Wairarapa

Mikaela Greig — Manawatū

Monique Rees — Wairarapa

Ashtuti Kumar — Manawatū

Georgia Atkinson — Wairarapa

Kate Baxter — Taranaki

Esther Lanser — Whanganui

Emily Cunningham — Taranaki

Coach — Jamie Watkins

Unavailable for selection

Rosemary Mair, Claudia Green