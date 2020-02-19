The majority of the usual Friday open class greyhounds will be absent from tomorrow evening's Hatrick racing, owing to their Manukau commitments with the $90,000 Auckland Cup carnival getting underway on Sunday.

That leaves a combined C3/4 field to contest the main 520m event (Race 9).

Again, Lisa Cole trained chasers hold the key to the race despite her having accepted with a large team of Auckland bound greyhounds.

Simply Smooth made a mistake at trap rise in her 520m race last Friday and she never recovered from that.

Allow her another chance as her bold prior 520m second was delivered against much stronger opposition.

Big Time Jackson attained his open class chasing stripes via his 26.26s win over 457m in Manawatu on Monday 457m.

He is seeking to capitalise on his bonus C4 outing tomorrow evening.

Three locally-based trainers have podium aspirations in this event.

Mark Goodier will load away his charge Electrical Storm into the one trap here. He can feature from his kind draw.

Gary Ross, who trains in partnership with his daughter Sarah Voyce, has Skinny Binny ticking over sweetly at the moment.

She was sound when delivering her C3/4 second placing over 520m last Friday.

Melissa Olden has been enjoying a fair degree of success with a litter which she and her partner Mark Beeson bred and are racing.

Kongs Our Again has developed into a competitive intermediate graded chaser, with her bold 520m third last Friday confirming she holds stake claims in this event.

Foxton conditioners Gary and Sandra Fredrickson has sound-looking claims on the Race 8 C4/5 305m sprint, with three sprinters engaged.

Funky Facts has been solid in his recent Manawatu 410m sprints.

Being allocated trap one has enhanced his stake-earning claims in this dash.

Bigtime Emjay is somewhat an enigma of a sprinter as he tends to mix his race starts.

There is no denying his ability and a quick start from trap two here, like he produced two races ago for his win over 410m, can see this bloke lead all the way.

Big Time Flash is another sprinter who is unpredictable at the start.

She completely muffed the start from trap eight last Friday.

Prior to that, she was bold in the manner she chased home the winning pacemaker when racing from the same trap.

She's racing from trap seven for this assignment.