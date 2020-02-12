The complete domination the Lisa Cole kennels hold over the local region is clearly illustrated with all eight drawn greyhounds in tomorrow's open class 520m event (Race 9) being supplied from the Palmerston North based trainer

The constant stream of winners prepared by Cole continues unabated.

She commences tonight's Cambridge meeting with a staggering 533 winners listed beside her name for the current season.

The kennel stakes level is also sitting at a very healthy looking $1.3 million.

To be blunt, Bigtime Bruno was a tad disappointing in his 520m assignment last Friday.

However, he did cop a first turn check which then saw him occupying the midfield pack for the balance of the trip.

The recent Group 1 520m winner is provided with every opportunity of being able to redeem himself from his kind one trap draw tomorrow evening.

Expect him to do so as he's likely to take a sit behind Big Time Ocean during the initial rush for positions.

She was back to her pace making best when she led throughout to claim her 520m win last Friday in 30.30s.

Big Time Ocean is likely to adopt those same pace making tactics when she exits from the two trap here.

Bigtime Rod was the winner of last Friday's other open class 520m race which was delivered in a more sedate 30.52s.

His time was more a reflection on the way the race was contested with a fair amount of jostling occurring.

He can overcome his poor five trap draw here.

Big Time Izzy is another in the field who can contest the early pace, which is an asset she must use when she exits from the four trap.

The Cole-prepared Sir Duggie is struggling to secure his 60th career win.

He continues to be sighted contesting the early pace, however he hasn't been able to round off his 305m sprints at the business end lately.

Sir Duggie is still a winning prospect from his seven trap draw in the Race 8 open class 305m sprint.

He has no option but take a flyer as soon as the traps lift.

Two sprinters trained by Gary and Sandra Fredrickson hold the key to the likely outcome of this dash.

Hey Fernando owns sufficient pace and the strength to prevail here.

He is a recent Group 1 520m finalist, who showed he is on target to feature tomorrow evening when he delivered his sharp 25.98s on Monday over 457m in the Manawatu trial.

Kennelmate Bigtime Emjay pinged straight into the lead in his Monday Manawatu 410m sprint and he was never challenged when claiming his 23.44s win.

He has drawn to repeat from the one trap tomorrow evening.