There was a strong turnout at the Wanganui Golf Club on Waitangi Day to raise funds for their shining teenage star as she heads to Thailand.

Around 85 players took part in the tournament, with the proceeds going to Tara Raj, who departs next week with the New Zealand team to compete at the Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, being held on February 12-15 at the Waterside Course at the Siam Country Club.

The gross winner for the tournament was Lisa Herbert, while Rex McKinnon won the stableford.

The 16-year-old Raj will team with Carmen Lim, Fiona Xu, Vivian Lu, Darae Chung and Jessica Huang in Thailand.