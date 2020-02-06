Bigtime Bruno makes his return to Hatrick tomorrow evening, which is sure to inject a fair amount of enthusiasm to the Whanganui venue.

Two weeks ago, Bigtime Bruno stormed to his strong victory in the $30,000 Kernow Construction Classic, much to the rapturous support of the 15 strong support crew from his owning Buckwild Racing team, who are all employees of the sponsoring company.

The Lisa Cole-trained greyhound has raced since that Group 1 victory, suffering from being traffic-impeded for a Cambridge 457m outing.

Expect him to deliver another strong 520m open class effort back at Hatrick in Race 7.

His kennelmates Bigtime Rod, Big Time Maple and Big Time Seth look likely to provide the most of opposition to their headline kennelmate.

The impact the Cole kennel has had on racing within the region can be measured by Cole providing the entire field for this event.

Cole is currently on target to blaze through the record-breaking 861 winners she trained to victory last season.

She completed Wednesday's Hatrick meeting with a staggering 517 winners listed beside her name for the current season, which has just passed the halfway point.

It was Big Time Lizzy who brought up the 500 winners milestone when she delivered her 30.11s victory over 520m last Friday.

She has drawn to prevail again from the one trap in the Race 9 open class 520m tomorrow.

Again, it's her kennelmates who are likely to provide the opposition, with Big Time Ocean, Big Time Kobe and Simply Smooth all expected to deliver competitive races.

The Cole kennel's star short course sprinter Sir Duggie went under to his kennelmate Bigtime Banjo in last Friday's open class 305m sprint.

This pair of speed merchants will clash again in the main Race 8 dash over 305m here.

Sir Duggie is chasing after his 60th career win and he can reverse last week's result from his handy two trap draw.

Bigtime Banjo uses wide racing tactics, as seen when he produced his 17.59s win last Friday from the seven trap.

He then lost his claims on Monday when he headed out wide during his Manawatu Raceway 410m sprint.

Banjo raced from trap four then and he'll do likewise in tomorrow evening's sprint.

The Cole training onslaught can be expected to continue over the forthcoming weeks, with the kennel advising another large number of youngsters are about to be unleashed on the region's tracks.

The kennel has stated that training an unprecedented 1000 winners for the season is their goal.