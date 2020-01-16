Tomorrow's annual Cooks Classic has drawn some impressive field which include two New Zealand Championships over 3000m.

What to see and when?

7pm: Eyes on Victoria High Jump Men. Can Hamish Kerr beat his own stadium record or even the New Zealand record? The target is 2.31m.

7.25pm: Home Trust Mortgages 100m Men. Edward Osei-Nketia chases his father's stadium record, while senior champion Joseph Millar stands in his way.

7.30pm: Coastal Spring Lamb 100m Women. Georgia Hulls (Hastings) is the topped ranked runner in the field, but faces local opposition from Genna Maples and Tayla Brunger.

7.40pm: Whanganui Collegiate High Jump Women. The senior stadium record of 1.85m is under serious threat from a national class field of ten jumpers.

7.40pm: Velo Ronny's Bicycle Store 3000m Under 20 NZ Champs. A strong field of eight chase a podium place

7.45pm: J & S van Dalen Long Jump Men Former Whanganui and New Zealand Decathlete Max Attwell 4th at World Universities returns to Cooks Gardens

7.55pm: Bayles Fastest Kid on the Block 100m sprints. Children's sprint action in FKOB. Six age grades races with children running for their district.

8.15pm: Silks Audit 400m Mixed Handicap. Each athlete, except the scratch man in former Collegiate athlete Josh Ledger, has handicap times deducted. Watch for the "bolters" in the four heats.

8.25pm: Phillips Electrical 2x100m Invitation. The 100m runners return to the track in a relay combination.

8.35pm: Steelform Roofing Group 3000m U20 NZ Champs. There will be 18 runners facing the starter. Strong local interest in the form of Liam Back, Andres Hernandez, George Lambert and Ben Conder. The stadium record is under serious threat.

8.50pm: Unichem Whanganui Pharmacy 2000m "Dash for Cash". Men and women chase the cash incentives at 500m and 1000m over the five laps. Whanganui's NZ Schools Race walker Lucas Martin tries to win walking over 1000m.

9.05pm: Loaders One Mile Medley Relay. Can any team beat the former world record set by the New Zealand Expeditionary Force team in 1919? Can local school relay teams break the 400m barrier?

Entry is by donation. Athletics Whanganui and the Whanganui Sports Heritage welcome such donations as they strive to continue to bring top level track and field to our iconic venue.

Programmes may be purchased at the Cooks Gardens entrance.