It's all about cutthroat racing at Hatrick tomorrow evening where the nation's leading greyhounds converge to contest four 520m heats for the $30,000 Kernow Construction Classic (Races 6-10).

A finish in the first two placings is required to return to contest next Friday's final at Group 1 level.

The leading short course New Zealand-bred sprinters are also involved tomorrow night, as they contest three heats for the $8,500 New Zealand Racing Series Sprint over the 305m dash.

Their final is also set down for next Friday evening.

The Canterbury-trained Oster Bale was a stylish Forbury Park Group 2 545m winner two races ago and he receives the draw advantage via the one trap in the first Kernow Construction Classic heat.

Max Dancer is another visitor who was a strong last start as a 29.94s winner over 520m at Addington.

Sitting poised ready to hotly challenge him will be kennelmate Bigtime Rod, while the professional consistent chaser Bigtime Levi holds advancement claims here.

Another Canterbury chaser in Spring Falcon finished third here in December's Group 1 Spion Rose final, and he has maintained that solid form since then. He lines up in heat two.

Emgrand Park is race fit after his recent staying races and he is competitive over 520m.

Big Time Maple can feature from her kind trap one draw, while her kennelmate Big Time Seth has drawn to swoop from trap eight.

Last season's Hatrick Group 1 520m winner Thrilling Talk has secured his favoured one trap draw for his return to racing in the third heat.

He has won all four of his previous races when he's sighted wearing the red racing vest.

Uthor Bale is another Canterbury-prepared contender who has drawn effectively so he can use his known strong finish after he jumps from trap eight.

Consider the kennelmates Big Time Ocean and Bigtime Bret as other potential qualifiers from this heat.

Big Time Izzy has been flying around Hatrick lately, as seen by her recent bold Friday 520m wins.

Her current form says she holds sound return claims for next Friday's decider from heat four.

Kennelmate Melita Vella is a very quick greyhound who has drawn to display her pace from her tidy trap one draw.

Dyna Dave is a perennial Group 1 finalist, who despite winning $243,235 in stakes, has yet to win an event at the elite level.

He must do everything right from his trap eight draw here.

Thrilling Vice is another visitor is more than capable of making his presence felt from his handy trap two draw.