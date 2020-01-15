Whanganui High School's Kara Adrole is among 50 players invited to attend Netball NZ's National Development Camp in Auckland this weekend.

The invited players from NNZ's five zones will be divided into five teams and guided by Pathway to Podium coaches and former Silver Ferns Irene van Dyk, Jo Morrison, Temepara Bailey, Sandra Edge and Anna Galvan.

In addition, Netball Whanganui's Hannah Kelly, a member of the Kaierau club, is among the group of apprentice coaches who have also been invited.

The camp runs through to Sunday.

Athletes will undergo a series of movement competency screenings to assess their readiness for performance.

Selection to attend the camp was based on "identification, observation and tracking from the selectors through various national and regional age-group tournaments, along with feedback from Zone Performance staff".